In this edition:

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Contender Draft

(July 7–13)

0166_MTGMSH_Main: Epic Fight

The response to our first run of Contender Draft, released alongside Secrets of Strixhaven, was so positive that we're running two more Contender Draft events, each featuring Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes! The first Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Contender Draft event will run from July 7–13, with the second being held from August 4–9.

Contender Draft is a highly competitive, high-stakes draft experience, offering players the potential to earn increased reward tiers and a special "Draft Contender" player title.

Event Details

Event open : July 7, 2026, at 8 a.m. Pacific (15:00 UTC)

: July 7, 2026, at 8 a.m. Pacific (15:00 UTC) Signup close : July 14, 2026, at 8 a.m. Pacific (15:00 UTC)

: July 14, 2026, at 8 a.m. Pacific (15:00 UTC) Event end : July 14, 2026, at 11 a.m. Pacific (18:00 UTC)

: July 14, 2026, at 11 a.m. Pacific (18:00 UTC) Entry : 3,000 Gems or 20,000 gold

: 3,000 Gems or 20,000 gold Event Length : 7 Wins or 3 losses

: 7 Wins or 3 losses Rewards :

: 3 Wins: 1,400 gems, 3 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes packs

| packs

4 Wins: 2,800 gems, 6 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes packs

| packs

5 Wins: 3,200 gems, 8 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes packs

| packs

6 Wins: 4,200 gems, 10 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes packs + 4 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes mythic packs

| packs + 4 | mythic packs

7 Wins: 7,200 gems, 12 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes packs + 10 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes mythic packs + "Draft Contender" player title

Arena Direct for Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes

(July 17–26)

The second Arena Direct event featuring Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes is being held July 17–26! Players will duke it out in Best-of-One matches of Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Sealed. Those who reach three to five wins will earn gems and MTG Arena packs, and players who come out on top six times or more will earn Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Play Booster boxes, while supplies last!

Please see the event page and the official terms and conditions for more details regarding this event as well as the changes described above.

Arena Championship Qualifier Events

(July 10–12)

July still has Arena Championship Qualifier events ahead! The Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In will be held on July 10, followed quickly by the Qualifier Weekend July 11–12. The format for July's events is Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Sealed.

For those looking to play in the highest echelons of competitive MTG Arena, Arena Championship Qualifiers can be a pivotal first step on the path toward the Arena Championship!

Please visit this page for more information.

Summer Sale

(Starts on July 14)

Rest assured, folks. The MTG Arena Store's annual summer sale will kick off next Tuesday, July 14! We'll share the details here the day before, so be sure to check back on July 13!

Event Schedule

The full Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes event schedule can be found here.

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 1).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens earned through seasonal rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

July Qualifier Format – Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Sealed

July 10: Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

July 11–12: Qualifier Weekend

August Qualifier Format – Timeless

August 22: Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In

August 28: Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

August 29–30: Qualifier Weekend

July Season Rewards

Players will receive their rewards for the July 2026 season at the start of the August 2026 ranked season (12:05 p.m. PT on July 31).

You must have played at least one ranked game in the respective format to receive seasonal rewards.

Bronze Reward: 1 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes pack

| pack Silver Reward: 1 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes pack + 500 gold

| pack + 500 gold Gold Reward: 2 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes packs + 1,000 gold + Super Villain Lockup card style

| packs + 1,000 gold + Super Villain Lockup card style Platinum Reward: 3 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes packs + 1,000 gold + Super Villain Lockup and Elektra, Daughter of the Hand card styles

| packs + 1,000 gold + Super Villain Lockup and Elektra, Daughter of the Hand card styles Diamond Reward: 4 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes packs + 1,000 gold + Super Villain Lockup and Elektra, Daughter of the Hand card styles

| packs + 1,000 gold + Super Villain Lockup and Elektra, Daughter of the Hand card styles Mythic Reward: 5 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes packs + 1,000 gold + Super Villain Lockup and Elektra, Daughter of the Hand card styles