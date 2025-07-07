In this edition:

Edge of Eternities Preorder Bundles are Available Now!

Prepare to blast off into the Sothera system in intergalactic style with a variety of Edge of Eternities bundles. These are available now in the MTG Arena Store, so get ready for some far-out games of Magic!

Pack Bundle

$49.99 USD

Preorder the Pack Bundle

Available at purchase:
  • Alpharael sleeve
Available at release (August 1):
  • 50 Edge of Eternities packs
  • 5 Golden Packs
  • Alpharael card
  • Alpharael depth art card style

Play Bundle

$24.99 USD

Preorder the Play Bundle

Azure Emissary companion
Azure Emissary Companion
Available at purchase:
  • Haliya sleeve
  • Azure Emissary companion
Available at release (August 1):
  • 2 Player Draft tokens
  • 1 Sealed token
  • 5 Play-In Points
  • Haliya card
  • Haliya depth art card style

Pass Bundle

$14.99 USD

Preorder the Pass Bundle

Available at purchase:
  • Tezzeret sleeve
Available at release (June 11):
  • Edge of Eternities Set Mastery Pass
  • Tezzeret, Cruel Captain card
  • Tezzeret, Cruel Captain depth art card style