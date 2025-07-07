MTG Arena Announcements – July 7, 2025 MTG Arena Jul 7, 2025 John Schork

Incoming Transmission: Edge of Eternities Debut Stream

Edge of Eternities is Magic's take on science fantasy, serving as its maiden voyage to the stars in this interstellar saga. The set debuts tomorrow, July 8, 2025. You can watch the debut on twitch.tv/magic or the official Magic: The Gathering YouTube channel.

We just released the final episode of the set's story, and it's an ending you won't want to miss. Catch up on the story and its epic conclusion by reading along on MTGStory.com or by listening to The Magic Story Podcast!

Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Brawl Decks Come to Arena

Four preconstructed Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Brawl decks are now available in Arena!

FOUNDATION DECK: BRAWL TERRA, HERALD OF HOPE

14,000 Gems

1 Terra, Herald of Hope 1 Celes, Rune Knight 1 Reanimate 1 Combustible Gearhulk 1 Summon: Knights of Round 1 Sun Titan 1 Tragic Arrogance 1 Rise of the Dark Realms 1 Bedevil 1 Legions to Ashes 1 Priest of Fell Rites 1 Ruinous Ultimatum 1 Key to the City 1 Solemn Simulacrum 1 Battlefield Forge 1 Clifftop Retreat 1 Dragonskull Summit 1 Foreboding Ruins 1 Furycalm Snarl 1 Isolated Chapel 1 Shineshadow Snarl 1 Smoldering Marsh 1 Sulfurous Springs 1 Angel of the Ruins 1 Morbid Opportunist 1 Pitiless Plunderer 1 Big Score 1 Crackling Doom 1 Mortify 1 Meteor Golem 1 Mind Stone 1 Swiftfoot Boots 1 Ash Barrens 1 Demolition Field 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Geothermal Bog 1 Nomad Outpost 1 Sacred Peaks 1 Sunlit Marsh 3 Plains 3 Swamp 3 Mountain 1 Command Tower 1 Haunted Ridge 1 Shattered Sanctum 1 Sundown Pass 1 Blightstep Pathway 1 Brightclimb Pathway 1 Needleverge Pathway 1 Forsaken Crossroads 1 Fabled Passage 1 Laughing Mad 1 Phoenix Down 1 Insomnia, Crown City 1 Rabanastre, Royal City 1 Vector, Imperial Capital 1 Arcane Signet 1 Rogue's Passage 1 Starting Town 1 Shadowy Backstreet 1 Garland, Knight of Cornelia 1 Joshua, Phoenix's Dominant 1 Judge Magister Gabranth 1 Rufus Shinra 1 Squall, SeeD Mercenary 1 Dark Confidant 1 Shinra Reinforcements 1 Vincent Valentine 1 Al Bhed Salvagers 1 Gaius van Baelsar 1 Fang, Fearless l'Cie 1 Path to Exile 1 Swords to Plowshares 1 Evil Reawakened 1 G'raha Tia 1 Fire Magic 1 Poison the Waters 1 Blitzball 1 Village Rites 1 Namazu Trader 1 Resentful Revelation 1 Ardyn, the Usurper 1 Dwarven Castle Guard 1 Giott, King of the Dwarves 1 Kain, Traitorous Dragoon 1 Suplex 1 Bastion of Remembrance 1 Ultima 1 Random Encounter 1 Summon: G.F. Cerberus 1 Summon: Brynhildr 1 Summon: Primal Garuda 1 Summon: Primal Odin 1 Summon: G.F. Ifrit

FOUNDATION DECK: BRAWL CLOUD, EX-SOLDIER

14,000 Gems

1 Cloud, Ex-SOLDIER 1 Tifa, Martial Artist 1 Aerith Gainsborough 1 Buster Sword 1 Ultima Weapon 1 Vanquish the Horde 1 Zack Fair 1 Requisition Raid 1 Barret Wallace 1 Airship Crash 1 Furious Rise 1 Chaos Warp 1 Professional Face-Breaker 1 Rampant Growth 1 Explore 1 Cultivate 1 Harmonize 1 Secret Rendezvous 1 Decimate 1 Big Score 1 Hero's Heirloom 1 Swiftfoot Boots 1 Colossus Hammer 1 Lost Jitte 1 Inspiring Statuary 1 Arcane Signet 1 Game Trail 1 Cinder Glade 1 Spire of Industry 1 Wooded Ridgeline 1 Bonders' Enclave 1 Rootbound Crag 1 Gongaga, Reactor Town 1 Sunpetal Grove 1 Fortified Village 1 Command Tower 1 Furycalm Snarl 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Canopy Vista 1 Radiant Grove 1 Sacred Peaks 1 Battlefield Forge 1 Brushland 1 Scavenger Grounds 1 Ash Barrens 1 Clifftop Retreat 1 Sundown Pass 1 Rockfall Vale 1 Overgrown Farmland 1 Branchloft Pathway 1 Needleverge Pathway 1 Cragcrown Pathway 1 Rabanastre, Royal City 1 Windurst, Federation Center 1 Starting Town 1 Forsaken Crossroads 1 Fabled Passage 1 Machinist's Arsenal 1 Aettir and Priwen 1 Adelbert Steiner 1 Weapons Vendor 1 Firion, Wild Rose Warrior 1 Freya Crescent 1 Gilgamesh, Master-at-Arms 1 Giott, King of the Dwarves 1 Item Shopkeep 1 Raubahn, Bull of Ala Mhigo 1 Crystal Fragments 1 Dragoon's Lance 1 Paladin's Arms 1 White Mage's Staff 1 Samurai's Katana 1 Swords to Plowshares 1 Commune with Beavers 1 Summoner's Grimoire 1 Beatrix, Loyal General 1 Ashe, Princess of Dalmasca 1 Ambrosia Whiteheart 1 Bard's Bow 1 Sword of Forge and Frontier 1 Suplex 1 Rinoa Heartilly 1 Path to Exile 1 Darksteel Plate 1 Fighter Class 1 Sword of Vengeance 1 Delivery Moogle 1 Genji Glove 1 Arms Scavenger 4 Plains 4 Mountain 3 Forest

FOUNDATION DECK: BRAWL TIDUS, YUNA'S GUARDIAN

14,000 Gems

1 Tidus, Yuna's Guardian 1 Yuna, Grand Summoner 1 Farewell 1 Fight Rigging 1 Summon: Bahamut 1 Luminous Broodmoth 1 Chasm Skulker 1 Inexorable Tide 1 Pull from Tomorrow 1 Forgotten Ancient 1 Collective Effort 1 Hardened Scales 1 Incubation Druid 1 Path of Discovery 1 Tireless Tracker 1 Altered Ego 1 Endless Detour 1 Brushland 1 Canopy Vista 1 Fortified Village 1 Glacial Fortress 1 Hinterland Harbor 1 Port Town 1 Prairie Stream 1 Sunpetal Grove 1 Temple of Enlightenment 1 Temple of Mystery 1 Temple of Plenty 1 Vineglimmer Snarl 1 Destroy Evil 1 Grateful Apparition 1 Path to Exile 1 Duskshell Crawler 1 Inspiring Call 1 Bred for the Hunt 1 Ash Barrens 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Idyllic Beachfront 1 Nesting Grounds 1 Radiant Grove 1 Tangled Islet 1 Sharlayan, Nation of Scholars 1 Windurst, Federation Center 1 Guadosalam, Farplane Gateway 1 Starting Town 1 Command Tower 4 Plains 3 Forest 3 Island 1 Arcane Signet 1 Swords to Plowshares 1 Prishe's Wanderings 1 Ride the Shoopuf 1 Garnet, Princess of Alexandria 1 Dion, Bahamut's Dominant 1 Jill, Shiva's Dominant 1 Esper Origins 1 Combat Tutorial 1 Sleep Magic 1 Clash of the Eikons 1 The Earth Crystal 1 Sazh Katzroy 1 Sazh's Chocobo 1 Town Greeter 1 Torgal, A Fine Hound 1 Blitzball 1 Barkchannel Pathway 1 Branchloft Pathway 1 Hengegate Pathway 1 Deserted Beach 1 Dreamroot Cascade 1 Overgrown Farmland 1 Captivating Crossroads 1 Fabled Passage 1 Bulwark Ox 1 Il Mheg Pixie 1 An Offer You Can't Refuse 1 Generous Pup 1 Ranger Class 1 Swallowed by Leviathan 1 The Crystal's Chosen 1 Syncopate 1 Rosa, Resolute White Mage 1 Botanical Brawler 1 District Mascot 1 Summon: Fenrir 1 Summon: Primal Garuda 1 Summon: Choco/Mog 1 Summon: Titan 1 Summon: Shiva 1 Summon: Fat Chocobo 1 Summon: Leviathan 1 Sword of Body and Mind

FOUNDATION DECK: BRAWL Y'SHTOLA, NIGHT'S BLESSED

14,000 Gems

1 Y'shtola, Night's Blessed 1 G'raha Tia, Scion Reborn 1 Sublime Epiphany 1 Crux of Fate 1 Emet-Selch, Unsundered 1 Authority of the Consuls 1 Cleansing Nova 1 Archmage Emeritus 1 Dig Through Time 1 Rite of Replication 1 Torrential Gearhulk 1 Murderous Rider 1 Baleful Strix 1 Void Rend 1 Tome of Legends 1 Choked Estuary 1 Drowned Catacomb 1 Glacial Fortress 1 Isolated Chapel 1 Port Town 1 Prairie Stream 1 Scavenger Grounds 1 Shineshadow Snarl 1 Sunken Hollow 1 Underground River 1 Lingering Souls 1 Swords to Plowshares 1 Hypnotic Sprite 1 Into the Story 1 Bastion of Remembrance 1 Exsanguinate 1 Relic of Legends 1 Ash Barrens 1 Contaminated Aquifer 1 Demolition Field 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Idyllic Beachfront 1 Sunlit Marsh 4 Plains 3 Island 3 Swamp 1 Shipwreck Marsh 1 Shattered Sanctum 1 Deserted Beach 1 Hengegate Pathway 1 Clearwater Pathway 1 Brightclimb Pathway 1 Fabled Passage 1 Captivating Crossroads 1 Command Tower 1 Arcane Signet 1 Starting Town 1 Insomnia, Crown City 1 Sharlayan, Nation of Scholars 1 Treno, Dark City 1 Shadowy Backstreet 1 Meticulous Archive 1 Sage's Nouliths 1 Astrologian's Planisphere 1 Circle of Power 1 Eject 1 Sleep Magic 1 Overkill 1 Noctis, Prince of Lucis 1 Ultimecia, Time Sorceress 1 Blitzball 1 The Crystal's Chosen 1 Fate of the Sun-Cryst 1 White Auracite 1 Combat Tutorial 1 Ether 1 Swallowed by Leviathan 1 Cornered by Black Mages 1 The Lunar Whale 1 Memories Returning 1 Quistis Trepe 1 Battle Menu 1 Path to Exile 1 Dreams of Laguna 1 Louisoix's Sacrifice 1 Syncopate 1 Ring of the Lucii 1 Jill, Shiva's Dominant 1 Restoration Magic 1 Ice Magic 1 Magitek Armor 1 Relm's Sketching 1 Matoya, Archon Elder 1 Ultros, Obnoxious Octopus 1 Locke Cole 1 Il Mheg Pixie 1 Ninja's Blades 1 Xande, Dark Mage

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 2) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 2).

July 8–9: Momir

July 15–16: Phantom Golden Sealed

July 22–23: Magic: The Gathering – FINAL FANTASY Phantom Quick Draft

– FINAL FANTASY Phantom Quick Draft July 29–28: Jump Into Edge of Eternities



Quick Draft

June 29–July 7: OTJ

July 8–July 21: Magic: The Gathering – FINAL FANTASY

– FINAL FANTASY July 22–August 7: Tarkir: Dragonstorm

Aug 8–Aug 18: Edge of Eternities

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 2).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

July Qualifier Weekend: July 19 - 20

July 12: Best of 1 Play-In



July 13: BONUS Best of 1 Play-In (Magic: The Gathering –FINAL FANTASY Sealed)



July 18: Best of 3 Play-In



July 19–20: Qualifier Weekend

July 2025 Ranked Season

Players will receive their rewards for the July 2025 season at the start of the August 2025 ranked season (12:05 p.m. PT on July 31).

You must have played at least one ranked game in the respective format to receive seasonal rewards.

Bronze Reward: 1 Magic: The Gathering —FINAL FANTASY pack

—FINAL FANTASY pack Silver Reward: 1 Magic: The Gathering —FINAL FANTASY pack + 500 gold

—FINAL FANTASY pack + 500 gold Gold Reward: 2 Magic: The Gathering —FINAL FANTASY packs + 1,000 gold + Battle Menu card style

—FINAL FANTASY packs + 1,000 gold + Battle Menu card style Platinum Reward: 3 Magic: The Gathering —FINAL FANTASY packs + 1,000 gold + Battle Menu card style + Summon: Brynhildr card style

—FINAL FANTASY packs + 1,000 gold + Battle Menu card style + Summon: Brynhildr card style Diamond Reward: 4 Magic: The Gathering —FINAL FANTASY packs + 1,000 gold + Battle Menu card style + Summon: Brynhildr card style

—FINAL FANTASY packs + 1,000 gold + Battle Menu card style + Summon: Brynhildr card style Mythic Reward: 5 Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY packs + 1,000 gold + Battle Menu card style + Summon: Brynhildr card style