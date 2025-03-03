In this edition:

Alchemy: Aetherdrift Rolls into MTG Arena Tomorrow!

There are 30 new Alchemy cards coming to MTG Arena tomorrow, March 4, with the release of Alchemy: Aetherdrift! You can see all of the cards now in the completed Alchemy: Aetherdrift Card Image Gallery.

Among these new cards are two featuring spellbooks: Support Skyforge and Masterpiece Vault . Check these out and the cards in their spellbooks in the Alchemy: Aetherdrift Spellbooks article.

The House Is Getting Drafty for the Next Arena Direct

There's a cold wind blowing through Duskmourn, and, coming March 7–9 for the next Arena Direct event, there'll be a definite draft chilling its dark corridors. For the first time ever, Arena Direct will feature Best-of-One Draft matches! Play your way to six wins, and you'll score two physical Duskmourn: House of Horror Play Booster boxes delivered to you.

Want to train for Arena Direct? Put in some reps in the Duskmourn: House of Horror Premier Draft event March 4–9 to pump up your drafting skills with the set!

Celebrate Sparky's Birthday on March 6!

It's almost March 6, Sparky's birthday! You may ask yourself, "How does an artificial tutorial assistant in a digital card game have a birthday?" And we would say, "Because we said so!" Also, it's the day her code was committed, and that's basically a digital birthday.

And look! All of Sparky's Planeswalker friends are coming to throw her a party! We're hosting the Sparky Day event on March 6, where you can play with one of five preconstructed Brawl decks, each helmed by a planeswalker:

Ajani, Strength of the Pride

Chandra, Torch of Defiance

Jace Reawakened

Kaito, Cunning Infiltrator

Sorin, Imperious Bloodlord

Get ready for a birthday Brawl to honor our planeswalking pal!

We Spring Ahead One Hour for Daylight Saving Time on March 9

As we prepare for our return to Tarkir, time is getting appropriately weird and wild. Starting on March 9, in accordance with daylight saving time, our MTG Arena Pacific Time Zone clocks spring forward one hour. There's truly nothing scarier than having to wake up early.

This applies to all scheduled MTG Arena events, so be aware that if you're playing in the Duskmourn: House of Horror Arena Direct event, it straddles the time change: it closes to new entries on March 10 at 8 a.m. PDT (15:00 UTC) and ends at 11 a.m. PDT (18:00 UTC).

Fast and Furious Offerings in the MTG Arena Store

We're opening up the garage for you to customize your decks with some special offers in the MTG Arena Store. Step into our showroom beginning March 4—we'll have something for everyone.

Historic Anthology 4 and Historic Anthology 5 are returning to the MTG Arena Store, each offering iconic cards from across the history of Magic. From Pouncers to Praetors, they're perfect for the enterprising deck builder.

Chill out and play with these retro frame snow lands! With artwork straight out of Ice Age, you can bring old-school Magic into the digital realm!

And there's much, much more! Check out all of these cards and cosmetics in the MTG Arena Store. We can't wait to see all your stylish and stunning builds out in the wild.

Battle Your Buddies with New Brawl Decks

We've got five new champion Brawl decks, each helmed by a powerful legendary creature that's ready to take on the metagame! As with past MTG Arena Store decks, the prices are prorated: you only pay for the cards you don't have in your collection!

Champion Deck: Brawl | Ulalek, Fused Atrocity MTG Arena Store February 25 for a limited time and features these cards: Forsaken Monument Ulalek, Fused Atrocity Cavern of Souls Ulamog, the Defiler Emrakul, the World Anew Five-color deck? No: six-color deck! Ulalek, Fused Atrocity brings all the colors and everything Eldrazi. Feel no remorse for your opponents as your deck annihilates the competition. The Ulalek, Fused Atrocity Brawl deck will be available in theStore February 25 for a limited time and features these cards: (Please note: Card images displayed in the decklist below may be of versions not present in this product. This decklist is not a card-for-card product display but is representative of the cards found in the deck.) 1 Ulalek, Fused Atrocity 1 Adarkar Wastes 1 Arcane Signet 1 Arid Archway 1 Avacyn's Pilgrim 1 Battlefield Forge 1 Bloodstained Mire 1 Breaker of Creation 1 Breeding Pool 1 Brushland 1 Cavern of Souls 1 Caves of Koilos 1 Chromatic Lantern 1 Command Tower 1 Conduit Pylons 1 Devourer of Destiny 1 Dreamstone Hedron 1 Drowner of Truth 1 Drownyard Lurker 1 Echoes of Eternity 1 Eldrazi Linebreaker 1 Eldrazi Ravager 1 Eldrazi Repurposer 1 Elvish Mystic 1 Emrakul, the Promised End 1 Emrakul, the World Anew 1 Emrakul's Messenger 1 Explore 1 Flooded Strand 1 Forsaken Monument 1 Glaring Fleshraker 1 Glimpse the Impossible 1 Guardian Idol 1 Hedron Archive 1 Herigast, Erupting Nullkite 1 Horrific Assault 1 Idol of False Gods 1 It That Heralds the End 1 Kozilek, the Broken Reality 1 Kozilek, the Great Distortion 1 Kozilek's Command 1 Kozilek's Unsealing 1 Llanowar Elves 1 Llanowar Wastes 1 Malevolent Rumble 1 Mind Stone 1 Null Elemental Blast 1 Nulldrifter 1 Overgrown Tomb 1 Palladium Myr 1 Path of Annihilation 1 Polluted Delta 1 Propagator Drone 1 Reliquary Tower 1 Secluded Courtyard 1 Shivan Reef 1 Snapping Voidcraw 1 Solar Transformer 1 Sowing Mycospawn 1 Spawn-Gang Commander 1 Steam Vents 1 Stomping Ground 1 Sulfurous Springs 1 Temple Garden 1 Territory Culler 1 The Irencrag 1 Thief of Existence 1 Thought-Knot Seer 1 Titans' Vanguard 1 Ugin, the Ineffable 1 Ugin's Binding 1 Ugin's Labyrinth 1 Ulamog, the Ceaseless Hunger 1 Ulamog, the Defiler 1 Unclaimed Territory 1 Underground River 1 Unfathomable Truths 1 Up the Beanstalk 1 Urza's Incubator 1 Warped Tusker 1 Wastescape Battlemage 1 Windswept Heath 1 Wooded Foothills 1 World Breaker 1 Worn Powerstone 1 Writhing Chrysalis 1 Yavimaya Coast 7 Forest 2 Island 4 Mountain

Champion Deck: Brawl | Bristly Bill MTG Arena Store February 25 for a limited time and features these cards: The Great Henge Bristly Bill, Spine Sower Railway Brawler Vorinclex, Monstrous Raider Nissa, Resurgent Animist Ramp into giant creatures. Creatures aren't giant? Make them massive with +1/+1 counters and doublers. It's easy being this green. The Bristly Bill Brawl deck will be available in theStore February 25 for a limited time and features these cards: (Please note: Card images displayed in the decklist below may be of versions not present in this product. This decklist is not a card-for-card product display but is representative of the cards found in the deck.) 1 Bristly Bill, Spine Sower 1 A-Druid Class 1 Ankle Biter 1 Arcane Signet 1 Ashaya, Soul of the Wild 1 Azusa, Lost but Seeking 1 Boseiju, Who Endures 1 Branching Evolution 1 Brokers Hideout 1 Bushwhack 1 Cabaretti Courtyard 1 Case of the Locked Hothouse 1 Colossal Majesty 1 Conduit of Worlds 1 Cultivate 1 Doubling Season 1 Elvish Mystic 1 Evolution Sage 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Fabled Passage 1 Gala Greeters 1 Garruk's Uprising 1 Ghalta, Stampede Tyrant 1 Gruff Triplets 1 Hardened Scales 1 Harrow 1 Hulking Raptor 1 Ilysian Caryatid 1 Innkeeper's Talent 1 Invasion of Zendikar 1 Kami of Bamboo Groves 1 Kami of Whispered Hopes 1 Kodama of the West Tree 1 Llanowar Elves 1 Lotus Cobra 1 Lumra, Bellow of the Woods 1 Map the Frontier 1 Mythweaver Poq 1 Nissa, Resurgent Animist 1 Nissa, Who Shakes the World 1 Ornery Tumblewagg 1 Ozolith, the Shattered Spire 1 Pick Your Poison 1 Quirion Beastcaller 1 Railway Brawler 1 Rampaging Brontodon 1 Return from the Wilds 1 Riveteers Overlook 1 Roaring Earth 1 Scute Swarm 1 Snakeskin Veil 1 Surrak and Goreclaw 1 Terramorphic Expanse 1 The Great Henge 1 The Ozolith 1 They Went This Way 1 Thirsting Roots 1 Tireless Provisioner 1 Tribute to the World Tree 1 Utopia Sprawl 1 Vorinclex, Monstrous Raider 39 Forest

Champion Deck: Brawl | Prosper, Tome-Bound MTG Arena Store February 25 for a limited time and features these cards: Goldspan Dragon Prosper, Tome-Bound Bonehoard Dracosaur Valki, God of Lies Sheoldred, the Apocalypse Gather treasures and sacrifice them to play cards from exile. Meanwhile, destroy any threats your opponents might manage to bring out. The Prosper, Tome-Bound Brawl deck will be available in theStore February 25 for a limited time and features these cards: (Please note: Card images displayed in the decklist below may be of versions not present in this product. This decklist is not a card-for-card product display but is representative of the cards found in the deck.) 1 Prosper, Tome-Bound 1 Abrade 1 Ancient Copper Dragon 1 Angrath's Rampage 1 Arcane Signet 1 Atsushi, the Blazing Sky 1 Bank Job 1 Beseech the Mirror 1 Big Score 1 Birgi, God of Storytelling 1 Black Market Connections 1 Blackcleave Cliffs 1 Blightstep Pathway 1 Blood Crypt 1 Bloodchief's Thirst 1 Bloodfell Caves 1 Bloodstained Mire 1 Bojuka Bog 1 Bonecrusher Giant 1 Bonehoard Dracosaur 1 Castle Locthwain 1 Chandra, Torch of Defiance 1 Chimil, the Inner Sun 1 Coldsteel Heart 1 Command Tower 1 Crime Novelist 1 Dark Ritual 1 Deadly Dispute 1 Decadent Dragon 1 Dragonskull Summit 1 Etali, Primal Storm 1 Fable of the Mirror-Breaker 1 Fabled Passage 1 Fatal Push 1 Feed the Swarm 1 Foreboding Ruins 1 Go for the Throat 1 Goldspan Dragon 1 Gonti, Lord of Luxury 1 Grave Expectations 1 Grenzo, Crooked Jailer 1 Grim Hireling 1 Haunted Ridge 1 Infernal Grasp 1 Kalain, Reclusive Painter 1 Laelia, the Blade Reforged 1 Laughing Jasper Flint 1 Light Up the Stage 1 Lightning Bolt 1 Magda, Brazen Outlaw 1 Marionette Apprentice 1 Marionette Master 1 Mayhem Devil 1 Mind Stone 1 Mox Amber 1 Murderous Rider 1 Party Thrasher 1 Professional Face-Breaker 1 Ragavan, Nimble Pilferer 1 Raucous Theater 1 Reckless Fireweaver 1 Reckless Impulse 1 Revel in Riches 1 Sheoldred, the Apocalypse 1 Sheoldred's Edict 1 Sokenzan, Crucible of Defiance 1 Sulfurous Springs 1 Swiftfoot Boots 1 Takenuma, Abandoned Mire 1 Temple of Malice 1 The Infamous Cruelclaw 1 Thoughtseize 1 Valki, God of Lies 1 Virtue of Persistence 1 Wrenn's Resolve 1 Xorn 1 You Find Some Prisoners 11 Mountain 12 Swamp

Champion Deck: Brawl | Phelia, Exuberant Shepherd MTG Arena Store February 25 for a limited time and features these cards: The Wandering Emperor Phelia, Exuberant Shepherd Cavern of Souls Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines Beza, the Bounding Spring Your cards enter the battlefield to fight alongside their favorite four-legged companion. Recur their effects with Phelia, Exuberant Shepherd for even more value and fun flicker effects! The Phelia, Exuberant Shepherd Brawl deck will be available in theStore February 25 for a limited time and features these cards: (Please note: Card images displayed in the decklist below may be of versions not present in this product. This decklist is not a card-for-card product display but is representative of the cards found in the deck.) 1 Phelia, Exuberant Shepherd 1 A-Circuit Mender 1 A-Guide of Souls 1 Ambitious Farmhand 1 Arcane Signet 1 Aven Interrupter 1 Beza, the Bounding Spring 1 Blade Splicer 1 Castle Ardenvale 1 Cavern of Souls 1 Charming Prince 1 Cloudshift 1 Combat Thresher 1 Containment Priest 1 Curse of Silence 1 Delney, Streetwise Lookout 1 Eiganjo, Seat of the Empire 1 Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines 1 Elite Spellbinder 1 Elspeth Conquers Death 1 Ephemerate 1 Esper Sentinel 1 Field of Ruin 1 Fortune, Loyal Steed 1 Get Lost 1 Inspiring Overseer 1 Invasion of Gobakhan 1 Journey to Nowhere 1 Lay Down Arms 1 Loran of the Third Path 1 Loyal Warhound 1 Mana Tithe 1 Mox Amber 1 Novice Inspector 1 Nykthos, Shrine to Nyx 1 Ossification 1 Path to Exile 1 Pearl Medallion 1 Portable Hole 1 Priest of Ancient Lore 1 Ranger-Captain of Eos 1 Razorgrass Ambush 1 Recruiter of the Guard 1 Selfless Savior 1 Serra Paragon 1 Skrelv, Defector Mite 1 Skyclave Apparition 1 Solemn Simulacrum 1 Solitude 1 Spirited Companion 1 Static Prison 1 Steel Seraph 1 Sun Titan 1 Swiftfoot Boots 1 Swords to Plowshares 1 Teleportation Circle 1 The Eternal Wanderer 1 The Princess Takes Flight 1 The Restoration of Eiganjo 1 The Wandering Emperor 1 Thraben Inspector 1 Touch the Spirit Realm 1 Welcoming Vampire 1 Werefox Bodyguard 1 White Orchid Phantom 1 Witch Enchanter 34 Plains

Champion Deck: Brawl | Kastral, the Windcrested MTG Arena Store February 25 for a limited time and features these cards: Rhystic Study Kastral, the Windcrested Cavern of Souls Mana Drain Oracle of the Alpha Birds, birbs, and bird wizards. Fly high above your opponents with your flocks of birds. Reanimate, grow, and attack with your army of winged warriors! The Kastral, the Windcrested Brawl deck will be available in theStore February 25 for a limited time and features these cards: (Please note: Card images displayed in the decklist below may be of versions not present in this product. This decklist is not a card-for-card product display but is representative of the cards found in the deck.) 1 Kastral, the Windcrested 1 A-Alrund's Epiphany 1 A-Vega, the Watcher 1 Adarkar Wastes 1 Aerie Auxiliary 1 Arcane Signet 1 Artificer's Assistant 1 Aven Gagglemaster 1 Aven Interrupter 1 Aven Mindcensor 1 Battle Screech 1 Battlefield Raptor 1 Cavern of Souls 1 Coldsteel Heart 1 Command Tower 1 Counterspell 1 Dazzling Denial 1 Deserted Beach 1 Eiganjo, Seat of the Empire 1 Empyrean Eagle 1 Fabled Passage 1 Favorable Winds 1 Finch Formation 1 Flooded Strand 1 Glacial Fortress 1 Hallowed Fountain 1 Harrier Strix 1 Healer's Hawk 1 Hengegate Pathway 1 Herald's Horn 1 High Sentinels of Arashin 1 Ishai, Ojutai Dragonspeaker 1 Jackdaw Savior 1 Jubilant Skybonder 1 Judge's Familiar 1 Kindred Discovery 1 Knightfisher 1 Ledger Shredder 1 Lifecreed Duo 1 Lilypad Village 1 Lofty Denial 1 Lonely Arroyo 1 Lupinflower Village 1 Mana Drain 1 Meticulous Archive 1 Mind Stone 1 Miner's Guidewing 1 Mockingbird 1 Oracle of the Alpha 1 Otawara, Soaring City 1 Patchwork Banner 1 Path to Exile 1 Plumecreed Escort 1 Plumecreed Mentor 1 Port Town 1 Restless Anchorage 1 Rhystic Study 1 Roaming Throne 1 Salvation Swan 1 Scouting Hawk 1 Seachrome Coast 1 Seedpod Squire 1 Shrike Force 1 Silver Raven 1 Skycat Sovereign 1 Skyskipper Duo 1 Splash Portal 1 Steel-Plume Marshal 1 Swords to Plowshares 1 Temple of Enlightenment 1 Thieving Aven 1 Three Steps Ahead 1 Three Tree City 1 Thrummingbird 1 Tranquil Cove 1 Valley Questcaller 1 Warden of Evos Isle 1 Wash Away 1 Watcher of the Spheres 1 Winged Words 1 Wingmate Roc 1 Zephyr Gull 9 Island 9 Plains

Alchemy Rebalances for March 4, 2025

We have a few card rebalances to announce for Alchemy.

Golden Sidekick 1/3 (was 2/2) Alchemy Bats have surged in popularity since the release of the little sidekick that could. We enjoy a good lifegain build-around as much as anyone, but the Sidekick is very capable of snowballing on its own, granting an amount of stats disproportionate to its cost just by attacking and blocking. By dinging the Sidekick's power, we hope to lessen its immediate board impact while improving its resilience and preserving its ceiling in dedicated lifegain shells.

Impetuous Lootmonger Original: Whenever you cast a spell you don't own, create a Treasure token.



New: Whenever you cast a spell you don't own, create a tapped Treasure token. While Heist has never had a problematically high winrate, its persistently high presence means that your own cards being used against you is a larger part of the Alchemy experience than we'd like. The Lootmonger has been on our radar for a while now as another two-mana play with a high floor that can dominate games when unanswered. We're aiming to cut into its ceiling, and hopefully some of the frustration of heist, by removing the pattern of chaining heisted plays in the middle game.

Buxton, Decorated Host Cost: (was ) Rabbits have the most imposing curve-out of all creature decks in Alchemy, with the combination of Hop to It and Buxton creating an insurmountable board presence as early as turn three. These draws are common enough that we want to create some counterplay for strategies without board wipes. By increasing Buxton's cost, decks utilizing him will be less explosive and give other creature decks more time to develop the board.

Ethrimik, Imagined Fiend Original: When Ethrimik enters, if you control no other creatures, manifest dread.



New: When Ethrimik enters, manifest dread. Ethrimik has stayed imagined since its release, being woefully hard to use and functioning mostly as an expensive anthem. We're upping its floor to make it a more real consideration for decks looking to go wide.

Wingbright Thief Cost: (was )

2/2 (was 2/3) Awestruck Cygnet has plenty of potential but has so far lacked the support it needs to realize it. This adjustment to Wingbright Thief gives Birds a much-needed two-mana play to get the fliers rolling just a bit quicker.

Chittering Illuminator Cost: (was )

(was ) 2/2 (was 3/3) Chittering Illuminator fills a unique card advantage role for green creature decks but has struggled to make its intended impact at three mana. We're trying a sleeker shape to give those decks some staying power.

Dazzling Flameweaver Original: Whenever one or more creatures you control deal combat damage to a player, conjure a random card from Dazzling Flameweaver's spellbook into exile. You may play that card this turn.



New: Whenever one or more creatures you control deal combat damage to a player, conjure a random card from Dazzling Flameweaver's spellbook into exile. You may play that card until the end of your next turn. This is a quality-of-life change for Dazzling Flameweaver, allowing you to retain access to the conjured card when playing it on curve. This also lets the spectacle cost reduction matter just a bit more.

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00, after March 9 UTC-07:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00, after March 9 UTC-07:00).

March 4–6: Into the Future

March 11–13: Slow Start

March 18–20: Standard Cascade

Quick Draft

February 25–March 6: Aetherdrift

March 7–17: Magic: The Gathering Foundations

March 18–31: Aetherdrift

Other Events

March 4–9: Premier Draft Duskmourn: House of Horror

March 4–17: Premier Draft Alchemy: Aetherdrift

March 7–9: Standard Metagame Challenge

March Qualifier Events

March 15: Best-of-One Play-In Standard

March 16: BONUS Best-of-One Play-In Aetherdrift Sealed

Sealed March 21: Best-of-Three Play-In Standard

March 22–23: Qualifier Weekend Standard

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-08:00, after March 9 UTC-07:00).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

March (Qualifies for Arena Championship 9)

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)

March 15, 6 a.m.–March 16, 3 a.m. PT Format: Standard

March 15, 6 a.m.–March 16, 3 a.m. PT BONUS Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)

March 16, 5 a.m.–March 17, 5 a.m. PT Format: Aetherdrift Sealed

March 16, 5 a.m.–March 17, 5 a.m. PT Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)

March 21, 6 a.m. PT–March 22, 3 a.m. PT Format: Standard

March 21, 6 a.m. PT–March 22, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Weekend

March 22, 6 a.m. PT–March 23, 4 p.m. PT

March 22, 6 a.m. PT–March 23, 4 p.m. PT Format: Standard