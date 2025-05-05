MTG Arena Announcements – May 5, 2025
In this edition:
- Pioneer Comes to MTG Arena!
- Improving Reprints and Card Styles
- Tarkir: Dragonstorm Clan Sealed Events
- Watch the Magic: The Gathering®—FINAL FANTASY™ Debut Showcase
- Event Schedule
Pioneer Comes to MTG Arena!
It's time; Pioneer is finally coming to MTG Arena. After over three years of improving and refining Explorer, we're flipping the switch and changing the format's name to Pioneer. This change will roll out on May 10, so get ready!
To help finalize this change, we're adding eleven cards to MTG Arena. These additions were informed by recent Magic Online events and Arena Championship 8.
For all the details on this exciting change, including how you can get these new cards through the Pioneer Showcase event, check out this article.
Improving Reprints and Card Styles
Pioneer isn't the only improvement coming to MTG Arena. We're also adjusting how we handle reprints and card styles across card printings. Our goal here is to make playing with and collecting the cards you love easier.
We discussed these changes in this article, but here's the short version. Let's say you have three copies of
The article discusses more of these changes in detail, so check it out. We look forward to seeing you trick out your decks.
Tarkir: Dragonstorm Clan Sealed Events
Players have loved our Tarkir: Dragonstorm Clan Sealed events so much that we're extending the time they're around! The Best-of-One Clan Sealed events will run until May 11. Choose your clan, decide your destiny, and get in those games while you can. It's a Limited experience you won't want to miss.
Magic: The Gathering Heads to PAX East!
(May 10)
Going to be at PAX East? You're going to want to be at the Main Stage on Saturday, May 10, at 9 a.m. PT (12 p.m. ET) for the Magic: The Gathering®—FINAL FANTASY™ Debut Showcase!
For fans at home, you'll be able to watch the event on the official Magic: The Gathering YouTube and Twitch channels. Tune in at 9 a.m. PT (12 p.m. ET). We hope to see you there!
Event Schedule
Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00; UTC-07:00 after March 16) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.
Midweek Magic
Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00; UTC-07:00 after March 16).
- May 5–6: Historic Pauper
- May 13–14: Brawl Builder Challenge
- May 20–21: Gladiator Spotlight
- May 27–28: Stepping Stone Sealed
Quick Draft
- April 27–May 7: Duskmourn: House of Horror
- May 8–19: Tarkir: Dragonstorm
- May 20–June 2: The Lost Caverns of Ixalan
- June 3–June 18: Aetherdrift
Other Events
- April 29–May 12: Alchemy: Tarkir Premier Draft
- May 10–May 12: Pioneer Showcase
- May 17–May 18: Arena Open
- June 3–June 18: The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Flashback Sealed
May Qualifier Events
- May 9: Qualifier Play-In Alchemy Constructed (Best-of-Three)
- May 10–11: Qualifier Weekend Alchemy Constructed (Best-of-Three)
- May 17–May 18: Arena Open Tarkir: Dragonstorm Limited
Competitive Play Schedule
All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-08:00; UTC-07:00 after March 16).
Premier Play
Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.
Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.
Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!
May (Qualifies for Arena Championship 9)
- Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)
May 3, 6 a.m.–May 4, 3 a.m. PT
- Format: Alchemy Constructed
- Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)
May 9, 6 a.m.–May 10, 3 a.m. PT
- Format: Alchemy Constructed
- Qualifier Weekend
May 10, 6 a.m.–May 11, 4 p.m. PT
- Format: Alchemy Constructed
May 2025 Ranked Season
Players will receive their rewards for the May 2025 season at the start of the June 2025 ranked season (12:05 p.m. PT on June 1).
You must have played at least one ranked game in the respective format to receive seasonal rewards.
- Bronze Reward: 1 Tarkir: Dragonstorm pack
- Silver Reward: 1 Tarkir: Dragonstorm pack + 500 gold
- Gold Reward: 2 Tarkir: Dragonstorm packs + 1,000 gold + Skirmish Rhino card style
- Platinum Reward: 3 Tarkir: Dragonstorm packs + 1,000 gold + Skirmish Rhino card style + Anafenza, Unyielding Lineage card style
- Diamond Reward: 4 Tarkir: Dragonstorm packs + 1,000 gold + Skirmish Rhino card style + Anafenza, Unyielding Lineage card style
- Mythic Reward: 5 Tarkir: Dragonstorm packs + 1,000 gold + Skirmish Rhino card style + Anafenza, Unyielding Lineage card style
