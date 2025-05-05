In this edition:

Pioneer Comes to MTG Arena!

It's time; Pioneer is finally coming to MTG Arena. After over three years of improving and refining Explorer, we're flipping the switch and changing the format's name to Pioneer. This change will roll out on May 10, so get ready!

To help finalize this change, we're adding eleven cards to MTG Arena. These additions were informed by recent Magic Online events and Arena Championship 8.

For all the details on this exciting change, including how you can get these new cards through the Pioneer Showcase event, check out this article.

Improving Reprints and Card Styles

Pioneer isn't the only improvement coming to MTG Arena. We're also adjusting how we handle reprints and card styles across card printings. Our goal here is to make playing with and collecting the cards you love easier.

0222_MTGFDN_MainRep: Ghalta, Primal Hunger 0077_MTGJ25_Anime: Ghalta, Primal Hunger

We discussed these changes in this article, but here's the short version. Let's say you have three copies of Ghalta, Primal Hunger from Magic: The Gathering Foundations and one copy from Foundations Jumpstart. Starting on May 10, you'll be able to include four copies of the Foundations Jumpstart Ghalta in your decks since you own four copies of the card across all printings.

The article discusses more of these changes in detail, so check it out. We look forward to seeing you trick out your decks.

Tarkir: Dragonstorm Clan Sealed Events

Players have loved our Tarkir: Dragonstorm Clan Sealed events so much that we're extending the time they're around! The Best-of-One Clan Sealed events will run until May 11. Choose your clan, decide your destiny, and get in those games while you can. It's a Limited experience you won't want to miss.

Magic: The Gathering Heads to PAX East!

(May 10)