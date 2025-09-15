In this edition:

Through the Omenpaths Prepatch Arrives Tomorrow!

97895a_OM1: Nia, Skysail Storyteller 97971_OM1: Qoneus, Horizon Splicer

Major set releases on MTG Arena come in two parts: First is the prepatch released a week before the full set. This means you'll be able to see all the upcoming Through the Omenpaths cards in the MTG Arena client starting tomorrow, September 16, but you won't be able to interact with the cards until the set releases on September 23.

Through the Omenpaths Streamer Event

(September 17)

Join your favorite streamers on a dizzying journey through the Magic Multiverse and see Through the Omenpaths in action! Tune in starting September 17 at 10 a.m. PT to see your favorite Magic content creators, Pro Tour competitors, and other MTG Arena superfans put the set through its paces.



If your eyes have yet to pore over the set, you can find the full card image gallery here!

Through the Omenpaths Preorders

Time is a finite resource that always seems more abundant than it is, but as of now, there's still time to snag Through the Omenpaths's preorder bundles! Featuring cards, packs, and cosmetics, each bundle is full of a variety of treasures to make your journey between planes even more memorable. Scope out the details for each of the bundles and preorder them here.

Cube Continues!

While time's march remains constant and pitiless, another force is resisting its all-consuming pull for another week. You can still leap headlong into the competitive symphony of Best-of-One and Best-of-Three Arena Cube until September 23!

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 2) on the end date shown unless otherwise noted.





Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 2).

September 16–19: Edge of Eternities Phantom Sealed

Phantom Sealed September 23–24: Brawl!

September 30–October 1: Through the Omenpaths Foundations

October 7–8: Mormir!

Quick Draft

September 11–23: Magic: The Gathering Foundations

September 23–October 2: Bloomburrow

October 2–13: Through the Omenpaths

October 14–27: Edge of Eternities

Flashback Drafts

September 9–15: Phyrexia: All Will Be One

September 16–22: Wilds of Eldraine

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 2).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!



October Qualifier Weekend Format: Sealed SET TBC

October 11: Best-of-One Play-In

October 17: Best-of-Three Play-In

October 18–19: Qualifier Weekend

Season Rewards

Players will receive their rewards for the September 2025 season at the start of the October 2025 ranked season (12:05 p.m. PT on September 30).

You must have played at least one ranked game in the respective format to receive seasonal rewards.

Bronze Reward: 1 Edge of Eternities pack

pack Silver Reward: 1 Edge of Eternities pack + 500 gold

pack + 500 gold Gold Reward: 2 Edge of Eternities packs + 1,000 gold + Honor card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Honor card style Platinum Reward: 3 Edge of Eternities packs + 1,000 gold + Honor card style + Consult the Star Charts card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Honor card style + Consult the Star Charts card style Diamond Reward: 4 Edge of Eternities packs + 1,000 gold + Honor card style + Consult the Star Charts card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Honor card style + Consult the Star Charts card style Mythic Reward: 5 Edge of Eternities packs + 1,000 gold + Honor card style + Consult the Star Charts card style