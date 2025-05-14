You can earn more rewards for playing MTG Arena through Set Mastery and the Mastery Pass. Play in events and matches with your friends and other players to earn XP that moves you along the Set Mastery track to gain packs and Mastery Orbs you can spend on rewards from the set's Mastery Emporium.

Upgrade to the Mastery Pass to unlock the Mastery Pass Rewards track for even more prizes, including event tokens, card rewards, sleeves, card styles, gold, and gems!

Visit the Reward Distribution and Drop Rate Information article for complete details on Set Mastery and more.

Magic: The Gathering®—FINAL FANTASY™ Set Mastery

21 Magic: The Gathering— FINAL FANTASY packs

FINAL FANTASY packs 5 Mastery Orbs (redeemable for card styles or sleeves in the Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Mastery Emporium)

Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Mastery Pass

Avatars

Cloud avatar

Cards and Packs

20 Packs: 4 Magic: The Gathering— FINAL FANTASY 4 Tarkir: Dragonstorm 4 Aetherdrift 4 Magic: The Gathering Foundations 4 Duskmourn: House of Horror

10 Magic: The Gathering— FINAL FANTASY mythic rare individual card rewards (ICRs)

FINAL FANTASY mythic rare individual card rewards (ICRs) Level 51+: 1 uncommon ICR

Card Sleeves

Cloud sleeve

Sephiroth exquisite sleeve

Card Styles

34 Mastery Orbs (redeemable for card styles or sleeves from the Magic: The Gathering— FINAL FANTASY Emporium)

FINAL FANTASY Emporium) 15 Common card styles

10 Uncommon card styles

Event Tokens

1 Player Draft token (redeemable for a Premier or Traditional Draft entry)

Gold and Gems

4,000 Gold

1,200 Gems

Companions

3 Chocobo companions

How Many Levels Are in the Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Set Mastery?

The Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Set Mastery goes up to Level 50. All players receive rewards through Level 45, while players with the Mastery Pass will receive rewards up to Level 50 and beyond!

Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Emporium

Players can spend their Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Mastery Orbs on offers in the Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Emporium:

Card Styles

Each card style is available for one (1) Mastery Orb.

5 Common card styles

5 Uncommon card styles

6 Rare card styles

5 Mythic rare card styles

Card Sleeves

Each sleeve is available for two (2) Mastery Orbs.

9 Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY sleeves