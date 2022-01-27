KAMIGAWA: NEON DYNASTY SET MASTERY

  • 36x Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty boosters
  • 5 Mastery Orbs (each can be redeemed for a card style or card sleeve on the Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Mastery Tree)

KAMIGAWA: NEON DYNASTY MASTERY PASS

MTG Arena Mastery Pass hero image featuring Kaito Shizuki avatar; rainbow koi pet; and Betrayer of Flesh and Regent's Authority card sleeves

Avatar

  • Kaito Shizuki

Cards and Boosters

  • 20x booster packs
    • 3x Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty
    • 3x Innistrad: Crimson Vow
    • 3x Innistrad: Midnight Hunt
    • 3x Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms
    • 3x Strixhaven: School of Mages
    • 3x Kaldheim
    • 2x Zendikar Rising
  • 10x Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty mythic rare individual card rewards (ICRs)
  • Level 91+: 1x uncommon ICR

Card Sleeves

  • Regent's Authority card sleeve
  • Betrayer of Flesh Exquisite card sleeve
  • Dragonfly Suit card sleeve*
  • Ace, Runaway Pilot card sleeve*
  • Mukotai Soulripper card sleeve*
  • Ogre-Head Helm card sleeve*
  • Kappa Cannoneer card sleeve*

* Obtainable from the Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Mastery Tree.

CARD STYLES

  • 25x Mastery Orbs (each can be redeemed for a card style or sleeve on the Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Mastery Tree)
  • 15x common card styles
  • 10x uncommon card styles

EVENT TOKENS

  • 1x Player Draft Token (Can be redeemed for either a Premier or Traditional Draft)

GOLD AND GEMS

  • 4,000 gold
  • 1,200 gems

PET

  • Rainbow koi
  • Golden koi
  • Infrared koi

HOW MANY LEVELS ARE THERE IN KAMIGAWA: NEON DYNASTY SET MASTERY?

The Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Set Mastery goes up to Level 90. All players receive rewards through Level 78, while players with the Mastery Pass will receive rewards up to Level 90—and beyond!