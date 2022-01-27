KAMIGAWA: NEON DYNASTY SET MASTERY

36x Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty boosters

5 Mastery Orbs (each can be redeemed for a card style or card sleeve on the Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Mastery Tree)

KAMIGAWA: NEON DYNASTY MASTERY PASS

Avatar

Kaito Shizuki

Cards and Boosters

20x booster packs 3x Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty 3x Innistrad: Crimson Vow 3x Innistrad: Midnight Hunt 3x Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms 3x Strixhaven: School of Mages 3x Kaldheim 2x Zendikar Rising

10x Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty mythic rare individual card rewards (ICRs)

Level 91+: 1x uncommon ICR

Card Sleeves

Regent's Authority card sleeve

Betrayer of Flesh Exquisite card sleeve

Dragonfly Suit card sleeve*

Ace, Runaway Pilot card sleeve*

Mukotai Soulripper card sleeve*

Ogre-Head Helm card sleeve*

Kappa Cannoneer card sleeve*

* Obtainable from the Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Mastery Tree.

CARD STYLES

25x Mastery Orbs (each can be redeemed for a card style or sleeve on the Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Mastery Tree)

15x common card styles

10x uncommon card styles

EVENT TOKENS

1x Player Draft Token (Can be redeemed for either a Premier or Traditional Draft)

GOLD AND GEMS

4,000 gold

1,200 gems

PET

Rainbow koi

Golden koi

Infrared koi

HOW MANY LEVELS ARE THERE IN KAMIGAWA: NEON DYNASTY SET MASTERY?

The Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Set Mastery goes up to Level 90. All players receive rewards through Level 78, while players with the Mastery Pass will receive rewards up to Level 90—and beyond!