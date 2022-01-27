News / MTG Arena
Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Mastery Details
KAMIGAWA: NEON DYNASTY SET MASTERY
- 36x Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty boosters
- 5 Mastery Orbs (each can be redeemed for a card style or card sleeve on the Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Mastery Tree)
KAMIGAWA: NEON DYNASTY MASTERY PASS
Avatar
- Kaito Shizuki
Cards and Boosters
- 20x booster packs
- 3x Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty
- 3x Innistrad: Crimson Vow
- 3x Innistrad: Midnight Hunt
- 3x Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms
- 3x Strixhaven: School of Mages
- 3x Kaldheim
- 2x Zendikar Rising
- 10x Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty mythic rare individual card rewards (ICRs)
- Level 91+: 1x uncommon ICR
Card Sleeves
- Regent's Authority card sleeve
- Betrayer of Flesh Exquisite card sleeve
- Dragonfly Suit card sleeve*
- Ace, Runaway Pilot card sleeve*
- Mukotai Soulripper card sleeve*
- Ogre-Head Helm card sleeve*
- Kappa Cannoneer card sleeve*
* Obtainable from the Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Mastery Tree.
CARD STYLES
- 25x Mastery Orbs (each can be redeemed for a card style or sleeve on the Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Mastery Tree)
- 15x common card styles
- 10x uncommon card styles
EVENT TOKENS
- 1x Player Draft Token (Can be redeemed for either a Premier or Traditional Draft)
GOLD AND GEMS
- 4,000 gold
- 1,200 gems
PET
- Rainbow koi
- Golden koi
- Infrared koi
HOW MANY LEVELS ARE THERE IN KAMIGAWA: NEON DYNASTY SET MASTERY?
The Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Set Mastery goes up to Level 90. All players receive rewards through Level 78, while players with the Mastery Pass will receive rewards up to Level 90—and beyond!