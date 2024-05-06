In this edition:

Alchemy: Thunder Junction Launches Tomorrow

The companion Alchemy set for Outlaws of Thunder Junction comes to MTG Arena tomorrow, Tuesday, May 6! Previews are done, and now you can see all 30 cards in the Alchemy: Thunder Junction Card Image Gallery.

Also starting tomorrow is the Alchemy: Thunder Junction Premier Draft event, running May 7–13. Draft, build your collection, and advance your season ranking while you try out the new cards!

Earn MTG Arena Goodies Playing in WPN Store Events

Play in up to three WPN events at your local game store between now and June 2, and you can earn MTG Arena rewards. Draft once to get a card style for High Noon, draft twice for a Goblin card sleeve, and draft three times during the promotional period to score a Draft token!

Check out the rewards and learn more about how to get yours!

Flashback Limited Events Start May 14

We're opening a pair of portals and soaring back to sets of times gone by, beginning May 14. Join in Sealed and Draft events for Theros Beyond Death and Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths to relive epic times of gods and monsters—while winning gems and packs!

May 14–21: Theros Beyond Death Premier Draft

May 17–20: Theros Beyond Death Sealed

May 21–28: Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths Premier Draft

May 24–27: Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths Sealed

Qualifier Weekend This Weekend

The May Qualifier Weekend happens this weekend, offering you an opportunity to earn your way into the next Arena Championship tournament!

If you don't yet have an invitation to this weekend's Qualifier Weekend event, you still have a way to get one by entering the Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In this Friday, May 10. Compete in Outlaws of Thunder Junction Sealed matches, earn four match wins, and you'll have your invitation!

The Qualifier Weekend event starts on Saturday, May 11. Over two days, some of the best MTG Arena players will challenge each other to make it through Day One. On Sunday, May 12, those players will face off on Day Two to earn six match wins and the top prize of an invitation to Arena Championship 6! The format for both Qualifier Weekend days is Outlaws of Thunder Junction Sealed.

Good luck!

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00).

May 7–9: Into the Future

May 14–16: Brawl Builder Challenge

May 21–23: Outlaws of Thunder Junction Omniscience Draft (with updated 3-card starting hand size)

Omniscience Draft (with updated 3-card starting hand size) May 28–30: Standard Deck Showcase

Quick Draft

May 7–21: Dominaria United

May 21–June 4: Outlaws of Thunder Junction

Other Events

May 7–14: Alchemy: Thunder Junction Premier Draft

Premier Draft May 14–21: Theros Beyond Death Premier Draft

Premier Draft May 17–20: Theros Beyond Death Sealed

Sealed May 17–20: Historic Metagame Challenge

May 21–28: Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths Premier Draft

Premier Draft May 24–27: Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths Sealed

May Qualifier Events – Outlaws of Thunder Junction Limited

May 10: Best-of-Three Play-In

May 11–12: Qualifier Weekend

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

May

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)

May 10, 6 a.m. PT–May 11, 3 a.m. PT Format: Outlaws of Thunder Junction Limited

May 10, 6 a.m. PT–May 11, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Weekend

May 11, 6 a.m. PT–May 12, 4 p.m. PT

May 11, 6 a.m. PT–May 12, 4 p.m. PT Format: Outlaws of Thunder Junction Limited

Arena Open

The Arena Open Day One entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00). The Day Two entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00).

Arena Open: Outlaws of Thunder Junction May 25: Day One, Outlaws of Thunder Junction Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three) May 26: Day Two, Outlaws of Thunder Junction Draft (Best-of-Three)



May 2024 Ranked Season The May 2024 Ranked Season begins April 30 at 12:05 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00) and ends May 31 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00). Bronze Reward: 1 Outlaws of Thunder Junction pack

Silver Reward: 1 Outlaws of Thunder Junction pack + 500 gold

Gold Reward: 2 Outlaws of Thunder Junction packs + 1,000 gold + Beastbond Outcaster card style

Platinum Reward: 3 Outlaws of Thunder Junction packs + 1,000 gold + Beastbond Outcaster card style + Stoic Sphinx card style

Diamond Reward: 4 Outlaws of Thunder Junction packs + 1,000 gold + Beastbond Outcaster card style + Stoic Sphinx card style

Mythic Reward: 5 Outlaws of Thunder Junction packs + 1,000 gold + Beastbond Outcaster card style + Stoic Sphinx card style

