The Magic 30 celebration kicks off October 28, and MTG Arena has ways you can virtually join the festivities—including the Mixed-Up Premier Draft! Stay tuned—more details are coming soon.

This Weekend: Qualifier Play-In and Qualifier Weekend Events

This weekend, you can fast-track into Magic competitive play through two events that can put you well on your way to the top!

First Stop: Best-of Three Qualifier Play-In

The Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In event starts this Friday, October 14, at 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC). Face off against players in Standard until Saturday, October 15, at 3 a.m. PT (10:00 UTC) to earn a place in the Qualifier Weekend.

Next Stop: Qualifier Weekend

The Qualifier Weekend event is two days of Standard Best-of-Three competition against some of the best MTG Arena players. Day One begins Saturday, October 15, at 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC)—right on the heels of the Qualifier Play-In. Seven wins gets you into the Day Two event that starts on Sunday, October 16, at 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC).

The entry window for both Day One (Saturday) and Day Two (Sunday) events in the Qualifier Weekend is just two hours on each day, from 6–8 a.m. (13:00–15:00 UTC), so don't be late!

Meathook Massacre Banned in Standard

The Meathook Massacre has been banned in Standard. This will take effect in MTG Arena tomorrow, October 13. For details on this and a look at other formats, including Pioneer, check out the October 10, 2022, Banned and Restricted Announcement.

Collection Progress Tracking!

Have you seen the new collection progress tracker? Now you can track how many cards from each MTG Arena set you've collected!

You can find the tracker by selecting the Profile tab and looking under the Progression section. Select Set Collection to see your progress as you collect cards from each MTG Arena set.

A further improvement to collection tracking is coming tomorrow (Thursday, October 13) that will prevent uncraftable cards from Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths and other older sets from counting toward your collection progress.

High-Resolution Mobile App Card Art

No, your vision didn't suddenly get better—but the card art in the MTG Arena mobile app did! Now you can enjoy Magic's amazing artwork on mobile devices even more thanks to higher resolution card images.

Rebalancing: Diviner of Fates

While we were satisfied with the metagame of the first Arena Championship, Diviner of Fates was a power outlier in the tournament. We are removing 2 toughness from Diviner of Fates to make it easier to attach through and remove with toughness-based removal such as Cut Down. and Lightning Strike.

We still believe Diviner of Fates will have a place in Esper decks, as it will still be just as effective at generating card advantage.

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT (UTC 15:00) and close to new entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC 15:00) on the dates shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 8 a.m. PT (UTC 15:00*) and close to new entries on Thursdays at 8 a.m. PT (UTC 15:00*).

*Please note the change to Pacific Standard Time on November 6, 2022, when Midweek Magic UTC times will change from 15:00 to 16:00.

October 18–20: Explorer

October 25–27: Standard Shakeup

November 1–3: Singleton

November 8–10: Phantom Chromatic Cube Bot Draft

Quick Draft

October 14–28: Dominaria United

October 28–November 11: Innistrad: Crimson Vow

November 11–15: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty

Additional Premier Drafts

October 6–17: Alchemy: Dominaria Premier Draft

October 13–21: Streets of New Capenna Planeshifted Draft

October 21–28th: Throne of Eldraine Premier Draft

Other Events

October 14–17: Alchemy Metagame Challenge

October 28–November 5: Dominaria Sealed

November 6, 8 a.m. PT (*16:00 UTC)–November 8, 8 a.m. PT (16:00 UTC): Chromatic Cube Best-of-One and Best-of-Three *Note the change to Pacific Standard Time beginning November 6, 2022.



Premier Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC -7, UTC -8 on and after November 6).

Qualifier Play-In Events

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

October

Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

October 14, 6 a.m. PT–October 15, 3 a.m. PT Format: Standard

October 14, 6 a.m. PT–October 15, 3 a.m. PT

November

Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In

November 5, 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC)–November 6*, 6 a.m. PT (14:00 UTC)

*Note the shift on November 6 to Pacific Standard Time Format: Historic

November 5, 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC)–November 6*, 6 a.m. PT (14:00 UTC) *Note the shift on November 6 to Pacific Standard Time Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

November 11, 6 a.m. PT (14:00 UTC)–November 12, 3 a.m. PT (11:00 UTC) Format: Historic

November 11, 6 a.m. PT (14:00 UTC)–November 12, 3 a.m. PT (11:00 UTC)

Qualifier Weekend Events

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to the Arena Championship 1 held in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Qualifier Weekend Day One and Day Two events open to entries at 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC, 14:00 UTC from November 6) and close to new entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC 15:00, 16:00 UTC from November 6) each day. You must enter within this two-hour window—late entries cannot be accommodated.

October

Qualifier Weekend

October 15, 6 a.m. PT–October 17, 4 p.m. PT Format: Standard (Best-of-Three)

October 15, 6 a.m. PT–October 17, 4 p.m. PT

November

Qualifier Weekend

November 12, 6 a.m. PT–November 13, 4 p.m. PT Format: Historic (Best-of-Three)

November 12, 6 a.m. PT–November 13, 4 p.m. PT

Arena Open

Arena Open Day 1 entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC) and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (10:00 UTC).

Day 2 entry window is two hours only, from 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC) until 8 a.m. PT (15:00 UTC).

Arena Open October 22–23 Day 1, October 22: Alchemy Best-of-One and Best-of-Three

All participants will receive the Zur stained-glass card sleeve. Day 2, October 23: Traditional Alchemy

Best-of-Three only

Arena Open November 5–6 Day 1, November 5: Dominaria Sealed Best-of-One and Best-of-Three

All participants will receive the Urza Assembles the Titans card sleeve Day 2, November 6: Dominaria Sealed Best-of-Three

Note : There are two Sealed events for Day 2, with three wins or one loss.



October 2022 Ranked Season

The October 2022 Ranked Season begins September 30 at 12:05 p.m. PT (19:05 UTC) and ends on October 31 at 12 p.m. PT (19:00 UTC).

Bronze Reward : 1 Dominaria United pack

: 1 Dominaria United pack Silver Reward : 1 Dominaria United pack + 500 gold

: 1 Dominaria United pack + 500 gold Gold Reward : 2 Dominaria United packs + 1,000 gold + Resolute Reinforcements card style

: 2 Dominaria United packs + 1,000 gold + Resolute Reinforcements card style Platinum Reward : 3 Dominaria United packs + 1,000 gold + Resolute Reinforcements card style + Haughty Djinn card style

: 3 Dominaria United packs + 1,000 gold + Resolute Reinforcements card style + Haughty Djinn card style Diamond Reward : 4 Dominaria United packs + 1,000 gold + Resolute Reinforcements card style + Haughty Djinn card style

: 4 Dominaria United packs + 1,000 gold + Resolute Reinforcements card style + Haughty Djinn card style Mythic Reward: 5 Dominaria United packs + 1,000 gold + Resolute Reinforcements card style + Haughty Djinn card style

