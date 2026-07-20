If you'd like to skip the introduction, you can skip ahead to core cards, the current planar module, or the design process. If you're joining us after Planar Cube has planeswalked, you can also skip ahead to the revealed planar modules.

Table of Contents

What Is Planar Cube?

Cube is like Booster Draft but pulls cards from across Magic's history. There are all sorts of permutations of cubes, from high-powered to rarity-restricted, special rules to color-restricted, and many, many more flavors.

Planar Cube is novel in that it planeswalks every week. Each Tuesday, we'll visit a new plane, and the majority of the cube will rotate, pulling cards in from across all of Magic to celebrate the themes, mechanics, and aesthetics of the host plane.

Planar Cube has two components

The 200-card planar core : This doesn't change from week to week. Expect lands, removal, staple effects, and cards which will play well and differently on different planes.

: This doesn't change from week to week. Expect lands, removal, staple effects, and cards which will play well and differently on different planes. A 360-card planar module that rotates: This contains many of the most impactful cards, both from a power-level and thematic perspective. Many of the cards will be from the host plane, but many more will be from other parts of Magic—from Magic Multiverse sets to Universes Beyond sets. But all of them will support the host plane's mechanics and themes. For our inaugural Planar Cube, we're testing a rule: if a card appears in one planar module, it does not appear in any of the others—it's only around for one week. You can expect the cube to feel very different each week.

Planar Cube is …

Fluctuating: Because Planar Cube changes so drastically, you should expect a different experience each week. The cards are strong, but which cards you'll use and how you'll use them will change. Strong: Planar Cube uses many of the most powerful and iconic cards from across MTG Arena, so expect something higher octane than normal drafts. It's strong, but it's not power-full like Arena Powered Cube, so expect a different texture to the experience. Mostly Singleton: Each iteration of Planar Cube contains 560 cards with a handful of duplicates. Phantom: In tabletop, a cube is lent out to players who return the cards at the end of the draft, and the same is true here. Cards drafted are not added to a player's collection.

How to Draft Planar Cube

While some people have been playing Cube for decades, Planar Cube will be an introduction to the format for others. And there haven't been any cubes on MTG Arena like Planar Cube. So, we want to give you a brief guide before you jump into the deep end.

Cube exists somewhere between Booster Draft and Constructed. Like in a normal draft, you want to draft intrinsically powerful cards that demand an answer from your opponent and cards that will answer your opponents' cards. As in Constructed, everyone has access to plenty of strong cards, so you need to find ways to make your deck outperform theirs—such as utilizing synergies to make your cards more than the sum of their parts or drafting a strong mana base to keep you from stumbling.

The 200-card core of Planar Cube contains plenty of great ways to maximize your mana and answer your opponents' threats but few ways to win the game. You'll rely on the cards connected to the home plane for power and synergy, and each plane works differently.

In general, you can expect to see certain staple archetypes:

Aggro: Pick a base color—often but not always red or white—and draft a lot of cheap creatures and removal.

Midrange: Draft a mixture of cheap disruption and threats in the two- to four-mana range so you can stymie aggro decks and pressure slower decks.

Control: This is often centered in blue or black. Remove all your opponents' threats and win the long game with one big finisher or by drawing more cards than your opponent. Ramp: This is primary in green. Generate extra mana in the early turns and play bigger spells faster than your opponents can. Multicolor good stuff: Prioritize mana fixing early, play three or more colors, and wield every effect and archetype in the cube … if your mana can handle it.

These are the broadest archetypes. Each plane offers its own texture of gameplay, such as how the Zendikar version of the cube includes three copies of Misty Rainforest to make cards like Hydroponics Architect , Tireless Tracker , Treasure Cruise , and Mystic Sanctuary even stronger.

Planar Core Cards

Swords to Plowshares (STA) Hydroponics Architect (Y25-EOE) Dark Confidant (J25) Abrade (SOA) Emeritus of Abundance (SOS) Arid Mesa (SPG)

The core of Planar Cube contains 200 cards that remain the same as the cube planeswalks and rotates. It has powerful cards—especially for mana fixing and removal—but fewer cards that will win the game outright. Many of its cards are selected because they play well and differently on different planes, but you'll have to figure out those synergies on your own.

Select a symbol to see card lists.

White Benalish Knight-Counselor

Kytheon, Hero of Akros

Novice Inspector

Nurturing Pixie

Splitskin Doll

Sun-Blessed Healer

Clarion Conqueror

Flickerwisp

Loran of the Third Path

Ranger of Eos

Baneslayer Angel

Condemn

Path to Exile

Swords to Plowshares

Get Lost

Reprieve

Unexpectedly Absent

Three Tree Battalion

Prismatic Ending

Damn

Day of Judgment

Portable Hole

Journey to Nowhere

Ossification

Banishing Light

Blue Hydroponics Architect

Mockingbird

Spyglass Siren

Jace, Vryn's Prodigy

Mischievous Mystic

Thundertrap Trainer

Chrome Host Seedshark

Steamcore Scholar

Nightclub Bouncer

Sphinx of Forgotten Lore

Opt

Repeal

Consult the Star Charts

Counterspell

Impulse

Make Disappear

Mana Leak

Memory Lapse

Negate

Remand

Three Steps Ahead

Dig Through Time

Ponder

Preordain

Chart a Course

Treasure Cruise

Black Runeblade Raiser

Accursed Marauder

Dark Confidant

Marionette Apprentice

Mire Triton

Cackling Observer

Murderous Rider

Pearl Collector

Rotting Regisaur

Unstoppable Slasher

Cut Down

Fatal Push

Bitter Triumph

Doom Blade

Sheoldred's Edict

Pile On

Bone Shards

Inquisition of Kozilek

Unearth

Fell

Night's Whisper

Damnation

Gix's Command

Nowhere to Run

Virtue of Persistence

Red Greasewrench Goblin

Grim Lavamancer

Dreadhorde Arcanist

Fear of Missing Out

Shocking Sharpshooter

Young Pyromancer

General Kreat, the Boltbringer

Professional Face-Breaker

Thunderbreak Regent

Twinflame Tyrant

Burst Lightning

Lightning Bolt

Abrade

Betrayer's Bargain

Overwhelming Surge

Chain Lightning

Flame Slash

Pillar of Flame

Anguished Recollection

Boulder Dash

Molten Impact

Roil Eruption

Anger of the Gods

Light Up the Stage

Pyrite Spellbomb

Green Birds of Paradise

Elvish Mystic

Insidious Fungus

Llanowar Elves

Slumbering Trudge

Cankerbloom

Environmental Scientist

Scavenging Ooze

Shigeki, Jukai Visionary

Sylvan Caryatid

Tarmogoyf

Boon Satyr

Emeritus of Abundance

Formidable Speaker

Six

Tireless Tracker

Wingbane Vantasaur

Kogla, the Titan Ape

Lumra, Bellow of the Woods

Titan of Industry

Snakeskin Veil

Tear Asunder

Green Sun's Zenith

Primal Might

Malevolent Rumble

Ranger Class

Colorless Containment Construct

Razorlash Transmogrant

Scrapwork Mutt

Phyrexian Dragon Engine

Solemn Simulacrum

Mishra's Bauble

Chromatic Sphere

Chromatic Star

Soul-Guide Lantern

Coldsteel Heart

Mind Stone

Key to the Archive

Multicolor Kolaghan's Command

Deathrite Shaman

Binding the Old Gods

Rip Apart

Applied Geometry

Land Flooded Strand

Glacial Fortress

Hallowed Fountain

Meticulous Archive

Drowned Catacomb

Polluted Delta

Undercity Sewers

Watery Grave

Blood Crypt

Bloodstained Mire

Dragonskull Summit

Raucous Theater

Commercial District

Rootbound Crag

Stomping Ground

Wooded Foothills

Lush Portico

Sunpetal Grove

Temple Garden

Windswept Heath

Godless Shrine

Isolated Chapel

Marsh Flats

Shadowy Backstreet

Scalding Tarn

Steam Vents

Sulfur Falls

Thundering Falls

Overgrown Tomb

Underground Mortuary

Verdant Catacombs

Woodland Cemetery

Arid Mesa

Clifftop Retreat

Elegant Parlor

Sacred Foundry

Breeding Pool

Hedge Maze

Hinterland Harbor

Misty Rainforest

Spara's Headquarters

Raffine's Tower

Xander's Lounge

Ziatora's Proving Ground

Jetmir's Garden

Savai Triome

Ketria Triome

Indatha Triome

Raugrin Triome

Zagoth Triome

Captivating Crossroads

Desert Cenote

Echoing Cavern

Fabled Passage

Forsaken Crossroads

Prismatic Vista

Planar Module Contents

Each week, Planar Cube will rotate and planeswalk to a new plane in the Magic Multiverse. The planar core stays the same, but the 360-card planar module will change. You can see the contents of the revealed planar modules and discussion of their identities below!

Week One: Zendikar

(July 21–27)

Polluted Delta (KTK) Bloodstained Mire (KTK) Windswept Heath Arid Mesa (SPG) Misty Rainforest (SPG) Skyclave Apparition (ZNR) Brainstorm (STA) Bloodghast (ZEN) Impetuous Lootmonger (Y24-OTJ) Scythecat Cub (J25) Thought-Knot Seer (OGW) Risen Reef (ECC)

Welcome to Zendikar, a world of adventure, landfall, and most importantly, fetch lands. While Zendikar is the host plane, there are three copies of each fetch land and an abundance of mana fixing. Build an ambitious mana base, fill the stack with landfall triggers, and have access to some of the strongest low-cost, assertive cards from across the Multiverse. If you enjoyed the last few versions of Arena Cube, you'll enjoy your stay on Zendikar. During your stay, you might also see some additional copies of Thought-Knot Seer and Risen Reef , but that's probably nothing … right?

Select a symbol to see card lists.

White Elite Interceptor

Giver of Runes

Legion's Landing

Lightstall Inquisitor

Ocelot Pride

Ruby Collector

Ambrosia Whiteheart

Archivist of Oghma

Dedicated Dollmaker

Gloryheath Lynx

Glyph Elemental

Luminarch Aspirant

Prairie Survivalist

Sunstar Expansionist

Voice of Victory

White Orchid Phantom

Archon of Emeria

Blade Splicer

Eldrazi Displacer

Emeritus of Truce

Sage of the Skies

Skyclave Apparition

Stalwart Realmwarden

Vesperlark

Archangel of Wrath

Beza, the Bounding Spring

Warren Warleader

Cavalier of Dawn

Gideon, Ally of Zendikar

Elspeth, Sun's Champion

Erode

Mana Tithe

Oust

Sunfall

Maul of the Skyclaves

Felidar Retreat

Virtue of Loyalty

Leyline Binding

Blue Agent of Raffine

Flitterwing Nuisance

Harmonized Trio

Ruin Crab

Sleep-Cursed Faerie

Emerald Collector

Faerie Mastermind

Floodpits Drowner

Loch Mare

Malcolm, Alluring Scoundrel

Roil Cartographer

Sea Gate Stormcaller

Wan Shi Tong, Librarian

Aether Channeler

Brazen Borrower

Cloudkin Seer

Kitesail Larcenist

Oracle of the Alpha

Rimekin Recluse

Skycoach Conductor

Thieving Aven

Ojer Pakpatiq, Deepest Epoch

Stoic Sphinx

Talion's Throneguard

Cavalier of Gales

Emeritus of Ideation

Quantum Riddler

Horned Loch-Whale

Nulldrifter

Sunderflock

Jace, Mirror Mage

Jace, the Mind Sculptor

Brainstorm

Force Spike

Spell Snare

Into the Roil

Brainsurge

Exclude

Force of Negation

See Double

Force of Will

Part the Waterveil

Black Evolved Sleeper

Iridescent Vinelasher

Knight of the Ebon Legion

Acquisitions Expert

Bitterbloom Bearer

Bloodghast

Caustic Bronco

Deep-Cavern Bat

Gatekeeper of Malakir

Nullpriest of Oblivion

Skyclave Shade

Tenacious Underdog

Terrors of the Track

Tourach, Dread Cantor

Zulaport Cutthroat

Drana, Liberator of Malakir

Gix, Yawgmoth Praetor

Nighthawk Scavenger

Preacher of the Schism

Elegy Acolyte

Gonti, Lord of Luxury

Kalitas, Traitor of Ghet

Aclazotz, Deepest Betrayal

Cavalier of Night

Harvester of Misery

Maha, Its Feathers Night

Ob Nixilis Reignited

Liliana, Dreadhorde General

Disfigure

Grave Expectations

Go for the Throat

Grasp of Darkness

Lonely End

Bloodchief's Thirst

Thoughtseize

Painful Truths

Ruinous Path

Toxic Deluge

Red Akoum Hellhound

Dragonmaster Outcast

Hired Claw

Kellan, Planar Trailblazer

Shivan Devastator

Draconautics Engineer

Emeritus of Conflict

Explosive Prodigy

Flamebraider

Impetuous Lootmonger

Kargan Intimidator

Mine Security

Radha's Firebrand

Reckless Pyrosurfer

Robber of the Rich

Runaway Steam-Kin

Thunderkin Awakener

Eldrazi Linebreaker

Goblin Rabblemaster

Legion Warboss

Maelstrom Artisan

Zell Dincht

Kari Zev, Crew of Two

Magmatic Hellkite

Rampaging Raptor

Sunspine Lynx

Bonehoard Dracosaur

Cavalier of Flame

Goblin Dark-Dwellers

Nova Hellkite

Inferno Titan

Chandra, Torch of Defiance

Chandra, Awakened Inferno

Chandra, Flamecaller

Ghostfire Slice

Hurloon Battle Hymn

Valakut Awakening

Plasma Bolt

Cleansing Wildfire

Shatterskull Smashing

Tribal Flames

Radiant Flames

Sundering Eruption

Cori-Steel Cutter

Embercleave

Valakut Exploration

Green Arboreal Grazer

Ignoble Hierarch

Noble Hierarch

Sazh's Chocobo

Bristly Bill, Spine Sower

Deeproot Wayfinder

Jet Collector

Lotus Cobra

Menagerie Curator

Mosswood Dreadknight

Routeway Moose

Scythecat Cub

Springheart Nantuko

Tifa Lockhart

Courser of Kruphix

Dryad of the Ilysian Grove

Kazandu Mammoth

Nissa, Resurgent Animist

Nissa, Vastwood Seer

Sandman, Shifting Scoundrel

Sutina, Speaker of the Tajuru

Thief of Existence

Tireless Provisioner

Undergrowth Champion

Wary Zone Guard

Blossoming Tortoise

Goldvein Hydra

Icetill Explorer

Mightform Harmonizer

Mythweaver Poq

Oracle of Mul Daya

Sowing Mycospawn

Wildgrowth Archaic

Woodland Wanderer

Ashaya, Soul of the Wild

Cavalier of Thorns

Fecund Greenshell

Greensleeves, Maro-Sorcerer

Vorinclex

Whisperwood Elemental

Multani, Yavimaya's Avatar

Primeval Titan

World Breaker

Nissa, Voice of Zendikar

Nissa, Who Shakes the World

Explore

Bala Ged Recovery

Oath of Nissa

Utopia Sprawl

Earthbender Ascension

Omenpath Journey

Sapling Nursery

Colorless Wastescape Battlemage

Glaring Fleshraker

Matter Reshaper

Spirited Simulacrum

Thought-Knot Seer

Thought-Knot Seer

Golos, Tireless Pilgrim

Sire of Seven Deaths

Ulamog, the Ceaseless Hunger

Kozilek's Command

Prophetic Prism

Weather Maker

Hedron Archive

The Regalia

Multicolor No More Lies

Reflector Mage

Teferi, Time Raveler

Teferi, Hero of Dominaria

Ashiok, Nightmare Weaver

Weave the Nightmare

Ertai Resurrected

Rusko, Clockmaker

Deceit

Kroxa, Titan of Death's Hunger

Molten Collapse

Crucias, Titan of the Waves

Polterheist

Grenzo, Crooked Jailer

Brushfire Elemental

Territorial Kavu

Wrenn and Six

Tannuk, Memorial Ensign

Vibrance

Figure of Fable

Voice of Resurgence

Emmara, Voice of the Conclave

Knight of the Reliquary

Buried in the Garden

Darkstar Banisher

Lurrus of the Dream-Den

Teysa, Opulent Oligarch

Emptiness

Moment of Reckoning

Expressive Iteration

Illuminating Lash

Eclipsed Flamekin

Paradigm Shifter

Salacinder and Soot, Rascals

Ashling's Command

Chevill, Bane of Monsters

Kraven the Hunter

Sarulf, Realm Eater

Professor Dellian Fel

Lord of Extinction

Ygra, Eater of All

Lightning Helix

Jewel Mine Overseer

Phlage, Titan of Fire's Fury

Showdown of the Skalds

Tajic, Legion's Valor

Nahiri's Resolve

Sundering Sentinel

Ambassador of Evendo

Genemorph Imago

Risen Reef

Risen Reef

Risen Reef

Slogurk, the Overslime

Uro, Titan of Nature's Wrath

Wistfulness

Triumphant Getaway

Soul of Windgrace

Back-Alley Gardener

Mardu Thunderkite

Omnath, Locus of the Roil

Ureni, the Song Unending

Shiko, Paragon of the Way

Yarok, the Desecrated

Omnath, Locus of Creation

Jegantha, the Wellspring

Land Adarkar Wastes

Flooded Strand

Flooded Strand

Gleaming Bastion

Restless Anchorage

Hidden Lair

Polluted Delta

Polluted Delta

Restless Reef

Underground River

Bloodstained Mire

Bloodstained Mire

Dark Fortress

Restless Vents

Sulfurous Springs

Karplusan Forest

Restless Ridgeline

Training Compound

Wooded Foothills

Wooded Foothills

Brushland

Gathering Place

Restless Prairie

Windswept Heath

Windswept Heath

Caves of Koilos

Marsh Flats

Marsh Flats

Restless Fortress

Restless Spire

Scalding Tarn

Scalding Tarn

Shivan Reef

Llanowar Wastes

Restless Cottage

Verdant Catacombs

Verdant Catacombs

Arid Mesa

Arid Mesa

Battlefield Forge

Restless Bivouac

Misty Rainforest

Misty Rainforest

Restless Vinestalk

Yavimaya Coast

Tranquil Landscape

Contaminated Landscape

Seething Landscape

Twisted Landscape

Sheltering Landscape

Shattered Landscape

Bountiful Landscape

Deceptive Landscape

Perilous Landscape

Foreboding Landscape

Crumbling Vestige

Den of the Bugbear

Field of Ruin

Field of the Dead

Gate to the Citadel

Lair of the Hydra

Mutavault

Mystic Sanctuary

Spymaster's Vault

Week Two: Innistrad

(July 28–August 3)

We'll reveal the contents of the Innistrad planar module on July 27. Stay tuned!

Week Three: Kamigawa

(August 4–10)

We'll reveal the contents of the Kamigawa planar module on August 3. Stay tuned!

How Did We Get Here?

Germination Practicum (SOS)

Back when we were scheduling events for the Secrets of Strixhaven season, we planned to bring back Arena Cube. We haven't run it in over a year, and after running Arena Powered Cube for four sets, we were excited to offer players a different experience. But what is Arena Cube in a world with Arena Powered Cube?

Before Arena Powered Cube, Arena Cube was the cube with MTG Arena's most powerful cards and gameplay. When we knew Arena Powered Cube was coming and saw that certain power outliers ( Ragavan, Nimble Pilferer ; Mana Drain ; Oko, Thief of Crowns ) would be better fits there, we started to dial the power level down slightly and experimented with breaking Singleton for lands (much like we do in Zendikar Planar Cube). But now that Arena Powered Cube is out, that identity is muddied. While we expect many players would be delighted by a high-power environment (but not as high as Arena Powered Cube) that uses all cards on MTG Arena (while Arena Powered Cube's singular digital-only card is Oracle of the Alpha ), we wanted to craft a clearer identity—both for us to design the cube and for players to understand it.

Professor of Symbology (STX)

The plan was to run Arena Cube during the Secrets of Strixhaven season with a moderate Strixhaven theme. We would include the paradigm spells from Secrets of Strixhaven, break Singleton for cards with learn from Strixhaven: School of Mages to find them, and include a bunch of Lessons from Magic: The Gathering® | Avatar: The Last Airbender™ to support that theme. We added several Dragons from Strixhaven: School of Mages and Secrets of Strixhaven as finishers, along with some other thematic inclusions and … the experience just didn't come together. With this much Singleton-breaking in service of the learn mechanic (which increases consistency), the experience was starting to feel too repetitive and needed a total rework. But it planted the seed of an idea. What if we made a cube inspired by a plane and embraced that plane's mechanics and themes?

We'd already played in this space a little. The version of Arena Cube from last summer wasn't a Zendikar-themed cube, but by breaking Singleton for fetch lands, we made Zendikar's core mechanic, landfall, much more powerful. What if we leaned into that and just went to Zendikar? Well, there was no reason to go to Zendikar in particular—Secrets of Strixhaven was set on Arcavios. But what if we could go to more than one place? That's the theme we landed on for the cube. Now, we weren't designing a new flavor of Arena Cube. We were designing something entirely new. A planeswalking cube.

Open the Way (MAT)

This led to the concept of the planar core and planar modules. That way, something would stay the same between planes and something would rotate. We'd start in Zendikar, as it was a semi-known space for enfranchised cube drafters on MTG Arena. We'd then move to one of Magic's most beloved planes, Innistrad, and commit harder to mechanics and specific archetypes than ever before. Finally, we'd finish with Kamigawa and try to exemplify some of the best and most iconic aspects of Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty, which was an astounding Limited environment. It was big, bold, and ambitious … and now completely out of scope for the Secrets of Strixhaven season. Instead of iterating on an established and beloved cube, we were now essentially building three brand-new cubes, each of which would need their own artwork, text, design, and refinement. And we were behind schedule after scrapping our initial plans. So, we pivoted. We instead took a big swing with a different version of Arena Powered Cube during that season and delayed Planar Cube in the hope that it would be ready for Magic: The Gathering® | Marvel Super Heroes.

Playtesting made a few things very clear, very quickly:

This is new . Even with me running the playtest and communicating the concept, it was a lot for players to absorb because no one had ever played something like this .

. Even with me running the playtest and communicating the concept, it was a lot for players to absorb because . The planar core needed to be smaller and less powerful. Originally, the core made up 40% to 60% of the cube and our prototype planar modules were different sizes. This washed out too much of the texture of the host plane, and we saw finishers in the planar core consistently win games, removing the differences between the planes. We wanted more differentiation from week to week.

This is fun. This might go without saying, but we wanted to make sure each plane had its own kernels of fun for players to hook onto, that those kernels were different from each other, and that different player types could enjoy each experience.

Inventive Iteration // Living Breakthrough (NEO)

And that's how it happened. We had something cool, new, and ambitious to share with players. It received a massive iteration as we expanded the planar modules to 360 cards and shrank the planar core down to 180 cards. We then bumped the core up to 200 cards without dropping the planar modules down to 340 cards, accidentally making the cube slightly larger than we'd intended … but it played well and we kept it.

We hope you enjoy your trip to all three planes and across the Multiverse in this maiden voyage of Planar Cube. We look forward to hearing all about your experiences and making cool things for you to play. I also want to give a very special thank you message to Dan Schneider. Dan is one of the most brilliant minds in the cube design scene, and he inspired and enabled this project. Finally, and as always, I can't wait to see you in the queues. I'll be there each week.