Magic: The Gathering® | The Hobbit™ comes to MTG Arena on August 11, kicking off a massive schedule of events that run through September. Keep reading for some brief notes on new and returning formats, noteworthy changes, and the full schedule of events! Unless stated otherwise, all Limited events below will feature Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit!

Premier Draft

Our most popular draft structure will be back, placing players in pods of eight to draft against one another. This will run for the duration of Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit's release.

Pick-Two Draft

Pick-Two Draft is now a staple for our set releases, as there are a clear group of players who enjoy the faster-paced draft experience. We plan to run Pick-Two Draft events for the duration of this set's release.

Traditional Draft

Best-of-Three Traditional Draft will use an eight-player, pick-one structure for the duration of this release. This matches how the set will be played in competitive tabletop tournaments.

Quick Draft

Focusing on Standard-legal sets, this untimed bot draft will rotate through Duskmourn: House of Horror, Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit, Secrets of Strixhaven, The Lost Caverns of Ixalan, and finally back to Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit over the next seven weeks.

Sealed and Traditional Sealed

Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit is not a factionalized set, so both Traditional and Best-of-One Sealed will return to their regular configurations.

Mixed-Up Premier Draft

Embrace the chaos with the return of the popular Mixed-Up draft format on MTG Arena! Eight players draft three special packs each that can contain any collectible card on MTG Arena. What special synergies will you discover from such a large card pool?

Welcome Deck Duels (New)

We have long wanted to make an event that is perfect for new players coming to MTG Arena to enjoy a specific Universes Beyond release. This event makes use of two premade Welcome Decks that players can play against each other as much as they want. There is no entry fee and stakes are low, so this is a wonderful entry point for new players who are fans of Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit.

Arena Direct Events

For this release, we have a limited quantity of Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit Collector Booster and Play Booster boxes that will be rewarded as part of an extended Arena Direct event until they run out. The events start a week sooner than usual, with the Arena Direct for Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit Collector Booster boxes kicking off on August 14.

Additionally, we are excited to offer a few limited-time events featuring Aetherdrift Play Booster boxes and March of the Machine Set Booster boxes.

Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit Limited Open (New)

Test your skills in a competitive draft tournament where you can win up to $2,000 USD! Structured similarly to the popular new Arena Limited Championship Qualifier events, players will compete in two draft events as many times as they want over the event weekend. Please note that this event is not an Arena Limited Championship Qualifier event.

Arena Powered Cube

Arena Powered Cube is back, featuring new-to-MTG Arena cards fit for a king. Additionally, new cards will be featured in the Cube Prize Pack rewards! Look forward to three full weeks of powerful (and power-full) Magic from September 8–28.

Flashback Premier Drafts

During the last few weeks of Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit's release, we will bring back the following draft formats for players to enjoy. Each event will use the Premier Draft structure.

The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-Earth™

Modern Horizons 3

Dominaria United

Outlaws of Thunder Junction

Full Event Calendar

Premier Draft

August 11–September 29: Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit

Flashback Premier Draft

August 25–September 7: The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-Earth

September 8–15: Modern Horizons 3

September 16–21: Dominaria United

September 22–28: Outlaws of Thunder Junction

Pick-Two Draft

August 11–September 29: Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit

Traditional Draft

August 11–September 29: Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit

Quick Draft

August 11–19: Duskmourn: House of Horror

August 20–30: Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit

| August 31–September 7: Secrets of Strixhaven

Sealed

August 11–September 8: Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit

| August 28–September 3: Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit + The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-Earth

Traditional Sealed

August 11–25: Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit

Arena Direct

August 14–23: Arena Direct for Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit Collector Booster boxes

| Collector Booster boxes August 28–September 6: Arena Direct for Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit Play Booster boxes

| Play Booster boxes September 15–20: Arena Direct for Aetherdrift Play Booster boxes

Play Booster boxes September 25–27: Arena Direct for March of the Machine Set Booster boxes

Arena Powered Cube

September 8–28: Arena Powered Cube

Contender Draft

August 24–September 29: Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit

Metagame Challenge

August 14–17: Timeless Metagame Challenge

August 28–31: Standard Metagame Challenge

Midweek Magic

August 11–13: Brawl

August 18–20: Historic Pauper

August 25–27: Brawl Builder Challenge

September 1–3: Midweek Magic: Foundations Middle-earth

Arena Championship Qualifier Events

August Format: Timeless

August 22: Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In

August 28: Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

August 29–30: Qualifier Weekend

September Format: Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit Sealed

September 12: Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In

September 18: Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

September 19–20: Qualifier Weekend

Other Events