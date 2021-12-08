(Editor's note: the start date for the Decathlon 3 Innistrad: Crimson Vow Traditional Phantom Draft event has been delayed by one day. It will now begin on December 22. This does not affect the New Player Decks event.)

Welcome, one and all, to the Arena Decathlon! In this multi-week series, you can take a whirlwind tour of MTG Arena by competing in different game modes from across the Magic experience. Whether you are a Draft fanatic, a Historic specialist, or even a lover of offbeat play experiences, you'll have the chance to show off your skills. And for those who prove their expertise in multiple disciplines, an even greater challenge awaits .

Spanning fifteen days leading up to the end of 2021, we will host ten events, presented two at a time, with each pair of events running for three days on the following schedule:

December 18–20

Decathlon 1: Alchemy

Decathlon 2: Phantom Sealed* using three packs each of Innistrad: Midnight Hunt and Innistrad: Crimson Vow

December 21–23

Decathlon 3: Innistrad: Crimson Vow Traditional Phantom Draft* (Best-of-Three)

Note: the Decathlon 3 Innistrad: Crimson Vow Traditional Phantom Draft event will start on December 22, one day later than originally published.

Decathlon 4: New Player Decks

December 24–26

Decathlon 5: Zendikar Rising Phantom Bot Draft*

Decathlon 6: Historic Artisan (banned list)

December 27–29

December 30–January 1

Decathlon 9: Traditional Standard (Best-of-Three) (banned list)

Decathlon 10: Strixhaven: School of Mages Phantom Turbo Draft* (a bot draft with each player receiving an emblem with the text "All spells cost [5] less to cast.")

*Note: These are Phantom events; cards are not added to your collection.

Compete in as many of the events as you like to earn prizes and a Decathlon token specific to each event. The more unique Decathlon tokens you earn, the closer you get to earning your entry to the Arena Decathlon Finals, the capstone event filled with amazing prizes!

Plus, everyone who enters a Decathlon event will receive a special Arena Decathlete sleeve!

All the details on the Arena Decathlon events, the Finals, and rewards are below, but for a comprehensive discussion of Arena Decathlon check out Gavin Verhey and Andy Clautice in Good Morning Magic!

Arena Decathlon Event Details

Dates: December 18–January 1 (see schedule above)

Entry: 2,000 gold or 400 gems for each entered event

Entry prize: Arena Decathlete sleeve

Format: See event schedule

Structure:

Best-of-One matches: Play until 7 wins or 3 losses

Best-of-Three matches: Play until 5 wins or 2 losses

Rewards: Pack rewards can be from any set available on MTG Arena!

Decathlon Events Best-of-One

Entry reward: Arena Decathlon sleeve Wins Rewards 7 wins 3,000 gold + Decathlon token 6 wins 3 packs 5 wins 2 packs 3–4 wins 1 pack 0–2 wins No rewards

Decathlon Events Best-of-Three

Entry reward: Arena Decathlon sleeve Wins Rewards 5 wins 3,000 gold + Decathlon token 4 wins 2 packs 3 wins 1 pack 0–2 wins No rewards

Decathlon Event Prizes

The Arena Decathlon's different game modes are from all across MTG Arena, and so are the prize packs. Packs awarded during Decathlon events can be from sets legal in Historic, Standard, and can even include the new Alchemy: Innistrad packs (learn more about the Alchemy format and Alchemy: Innistrad packs in the MTG Arena State of the Game – Alchemy article):

Alchemy: Innistrad pack – 20%

Standard set pack – 40%

Historic set pack – 40%

Getting into the Arena Decathlon Finals

Reaching seven wins in a Best-of-One event or five wins in a Best-of-Three event earns you a Decathlon token for that event, signifying your achievement. Claim three, six, or eight Decathlon tokens from different events, and you'll earn entries to the Arena Decathlon Finals!

3 Unique Decathlon tokens earns 1 Arena Decathlon Finals entry

6 Unique Decathlon tokens earns 2 Arena Decathlon Finals entries

8 Unique Decathlon tokens earns 3 Arena Decathlon Finals entries

If you make it a sweep of all ten events, not only do you earn the three Arena Decathlon Finals entries, but you also score yourself a bonus: entry to the February 2022 Qualifier Weekend!

Each Decathlon token earned toward Arena Decathlon Finals entries must be unique; multiple tokens from the same event only count as a single Decathlon token—so play lots of different events!

You can track which tokens you've already earned by hovering over the token icon in your desktop client, or by tapping it on mobile.

Once all ten Decathlon events have concluded, Arena Decathlon Finals entries will be granted on Thursday, January 6. If you have not received them by Friday, January 7, please contact Customer Support.

Arena Decathlon Finals

You've proven your skill in some of MTG Arena's many formats and game modes, and you've collected at least three unique Decathlon tokens. Now your skills will truly be tested in the Arena Decathlon Finals to be held on Saturday, January 8!

Arena Decathlon Finals Event Details

Event start: January 8, 2022, at 8 a.m. PT (1600 UTC)

Signup close: January 9, 2022, at 8 a.m. PT (1600 UTC)

Event end: January 9, 2022, at 11 a.m. PT (1900 UTC)

Entry: Arena Decathlon Finals entry token

Entry reward: Arena Decathlon Finalist sleeve

Format: Traditional Phantom Arena Cube (Best-of-Three) (check out the Arena Cube card list)

Structure: Play until 7 wins or 3 losses

Rewards:

Arena Decathlon Finals Wins Rewards 7 wins 1 Complete set of Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty*

Jace, the Mind Sculptor avatar

4 Mythic rare wildcards

Gold Medal sleeve

3 Player Draft tokens

5 Unhinged basic lands

4 Rare wildcards 6 wins Jace, the Mind Sculptor avatar

4 Mythic rare wildcards

Gold Medal sleeve

3 Player Draft tokens

5 Unhinged basic lands

4 Rare wildcards 5 wins 4 Mythic rare wildcards

Gold Medal sleeve

3 Player Draft tokens

5 Unhinged basic lands

4 Rare wildcards 4 wins Gold Medal sleeve

3 Player Draft tokens

5 Unhinged basic lands

4 Rare wildcards 3 wins 3 Player Draft tokens

5 Unhinged basic lands

4 Rare wildcards 2 wins 5 Unhinged basic lands

4 Rare wildcards 1 win 4 Rare wildcards 0 wins No reward

*Delivered upon set release February 10, 2022. The Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty prize includes a single copy of each card in the set and is limited to one set per account only.

Arena Decathlon Finals Sleeves

There are two sleeves you can claim during the Arena Decathlon Finals. Everyone who enters the event will receive the Arena Decathlon Finalist sleeve.

Reach four wins during the event, and you'll receive the Gold Medal sleeve!

Five Unhinged Basic Lands

These five gorgeous full-art Unhinged basic lands will add some real pizzazz to your mana base. Veteran players may have collected some of these from 2019’s Plane-cation tour, and now they’re returning to give everyone a shot at adding the full set to their collection!

Jace, the Mind Sculptor Avatar

Few have had as big an impact on Magic as Jace, the Mind Sculptor, and now you can claim him as your avatar if your performance in the Arena Decathlon Finals is outstanding!

Start Training!

Limber up those casting fingers and train your gaming endurance, because the Arena Decathlon begins December 18, and only the best will stand on the winners' podium!

Arena Decathlon Events Banned Lists

Decathlon 6: Historic Artisan Banned List

Decathlon 7: Historic Banned List

Decathlon 9: Traditional Standard Banned List

The Arena Decathlon Summary

The Arena Decathlon consists of ten (10) Events. The details of each Event and their respective rewards are described below. Winners of the Event(s) receive tokens. After all Events are complete, Wizards will count the unique tokens acquired by each player and provide the following rewards:

0-2 unique tokens: Nothing

Nothing 3-5 unique tokens: 1 entry token to the Arena Decathlon Finals

1 entry token to the Arena Decathlon Finals 6-7 unique tokens: 2 entry tokens to the Arena Decathlon Finals

2 entry tokens to the Arena Decathlon Finals 8-9 unique tokens: 3 entry tokens to the Arena Decathlon Finals

3 entry tokens to the Arena Decathlon Finals 10 unique tokens: 3 entry tokens to the Arena Decathlon Finals and entry into the February 2022 Qualifier Weekend event

All participants must agree to the Arena Decathlon Official Terms and Conditions below.

The Arena Decathlon Official Terms and Conditions

Last updated December 3, 2021

These Arena Decathlon Official Terms and Conditions (the “Decathlon Rules”) govern your participation in this organized play event for Magic: The Gathering (“MTG”) – Arena: The Arena Decathlon (the “Arena Decathlon”). By entering the Arena Decathlon, in addition to the Decathlon Rules, you agree to be bound by Wizards of the Coast LLC’s (“Wizards”) General Terms (“General Terms”), Wizards Privacy Policy (“Privacy Policy”), Wizards Code of Conduct (“Code of Conduct”), Magic: The Gathering – Arena Terms (“MTG Arena Terms”), Wizards Play Policy (“Play Policy”), and the decisions of Wizards (including interpretations of the Official Rules) and the judges (all policies, collectively, the “Official Rules”). In the event of a conflict among the Official Rules and the Decathlon Rules, the Decathlon Rules control.

We reserve the right to change, revise and modify the Official Rules and the Arena Decathlon. Your continued participation in the Arena Decathlon after such change, revision or modification constitutes your acceptance of the same. Please read the Official Rules carefully.

THE GENERAL TERMS CONTAIN A MANDATORY ARBITRATION PROVISION WHICH LIMITS YOUR AND WIZARDS’ ABILITY TO LITIGATE CLAIMS AS WELL AS A LIMITATION OF LIABILITY WHICH LIMITS THE LIABILITY OF WIZARDS AND ITS FAMILY OF COMPANIES.

1. There is a fee (“Entry Fee”) of 2,000 gold or 400 gems to enter the Arena Decathlon in consideration of an opportunity to participate in Arena Decathlon and the opportunity to win a prize.

2. Participation Eligibility. Limit one entry per person. To participate in the Arena Decathlon you must be at least 18 years of age or of legal age of majority in your jurisdiction of residence, whichever is older, to participate. You must also have an active and valid Wizards account. You may only participate so long as your participation does not violate applicable local laws. You are responsible for complying with local laws and requirements. The Arena Decathlon is void where prohibited including the following regions and territories: Belarus, the Central African Republic, the Crimea region, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Cuba, Eritrea, Guinea-Bissau, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Liberia, Libya, Myanmar (Burma), North Korea, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan and Syria. Employees of Wizards and their household members, if related, are not eligible. Individuals who have been disqualified from participating in events by Wizards are also not eligible.

3. Eligibility for Monetary Rewards. To receive a cash prize, in addition to a Wizards account, winners must have an active DCI Account and i-Payout Account. If a winner is eligible to receive a cash prize, Wizards will contact winner via the email associated with winner’s Wizards account to obtain the winner’s DCI Account and i-Payout Account information. A winner must check their email regularly after the Arena Decathlon ends to ensure that winner responds to the inquiry in a timely manner. If a winner does not respond within 90 days of prize notification, Wizards reserves the right to rescind the cash prize. If a winner is eligible to receive a cash prize and does not receive a prize email within 72 hours of completion of the Arena Decathlon, such winner should contact customer service. If a winner does not have a DCI Account and/or i-Payout Account, Wizards will assist winner in creating such accounts. Wizards reserves the right to withhold payment of monetary prizes if a winner fails to provide the necessary information or create the required accounts. All gem prizes will be deposited into winner’s player account. Prizes may not substituted, assigned or transferred or redeemed for cash (if not a cash prize) and are for personal use only, however Wizards reserves the right to the extent permitted by law, to substitute a prize (or portion thereof) with one of comparable or greater value. Use of gems is subject to all applicable Terms of Service. For the avoidance of doubt, Entry Fees will not contribute to the prize pool for any tournament.

4. Taxes. Prizes are void where prohibited or restricted. Local, state, federal or provincial taxes, including but not limited to, VAT or income tax associated with the receipt or use of any prize, are the sole responsibility of the winner. A winner will be required to provide certain payment information including tax information. Cash prizes are subject to income and tax withholding and will be reported on forms (a) 1099-MISC for US residents and 1042-S for non-US residents, and (b) any other relevant tax forms as may be required by applicable law. Unless Wizards is required by winner’s jurisdiction of residence to withhold and pay the income tax withholding amount levied against the applicable prize awarded, the winner in whose name the prize is awarded will be responsible for all taxes (income and withholding) associated with acceptance and use of the prize. Such individual should be sure to obtain the services of a tax consultant. Wizards will have no obligation whatsoever for any related taxes or social contributions that may be payable in connection with a prize if it is not required for Wizards to withhold as stated above.

For Slovenia Residents Only : If the amount of the cash prize or the value of the prize exceeds 42 EUR, prizes are subject to personal income tax. Winners are required to file a tax return with the Financial Administration of the Republic of Slovenia in fifteen (15) days after receiving the prize.

5. Prize Acceptance. Potential prize winners may be required to execute and return a Declaration of Eligibility, Liability and, unless prohibited, Publicity Release. If a potential prize winner does not return all required documentation within the time period stated, or if a prize notification or prize is returned as undeliverable, or such potential prize winner is not in compliance with these Decathlon Rules, the prize will be forfeited.

6. Player Conduct and Game Play.

Players must be in good standing with respect to any Wizards and/or MTG accounts registered by said player, with no undisclosed violations or player is not eligible. Players must also be free of or served fully any penalties from previously breaking any official MTG rules or player is not eligible.

If, at any time during the Arena Decathlon, a player becomes ineligible, Wizards can disqualify such player from further play. In such an event, the Entry Free will not be refunded.

Player can choose to discontinue participation in the Arena Decathlon at any time without penalty; however, the Entry Fee will not be refunded.

Wizards reserves the right to substitute any ineligible or withdrawn player with an invitation to the next eligible player as described above.

Players are responsible for understanding the rules of the game. Unless otherwise specified by Wizards, all normal rules of game play will apply. A comprehensive gameplay overview and rules for Magic: The Gathering is available at https://magic.wizards.com/en/game-info/gameplay/rules-and-formats/rules.

Players must conduct themselves in a sportsmanlike manner. Players who engage in unsportsmanlike, disruptive, annoying, toxic, harassing or threatening conduct or violate any rule, gain unfair advantage in participating in any tournament, or attempt to obtain winner status using fraudulent means, including, without limitation, cheating, hacking, deception, or other unfair practices may be disqualified.

Players must abide by all rules and regulations of the applicable tournament (incorporated herein by reference) and must comply with all requests and directions of Wizards.

Wizards reserves the right to disqualify any player from participation including, but not limited to, situations where the player violates these Official Rules or provisions of applicable laws.

Winning status is subject to verification including any suspected errors or anomalies in the game that may have affected the displayed results.

Players must have access to the Internet and a valid Wizards Account with a verified e-mail address. Players are responsible for ensuring they have each and may be deemed ineligible if they fail to meet these requirements. IMPORTANT : If you participate via your wireless phone, message and data rates may apply. Please consult your wireless-service provider regarding its message and data pricing plans.

If you participate via your wireless phone, message and data rates may apply. Please consult your wireless-service provider regarding its message and data pricing plans. All decisions of Wizards are final in all matters relating to game integrity, including player conduct and rule interpretation, for the Arena Decathlon.

One player participant per account.

7. Guest Accounts. Players may not compete using guest accounts. All participants must have a unique and valid Wizards Account. Accounts can be created at https://myaccounts.wizards.com/register

8. Observers. In-game observers are not allowed except for Wizards administrators and their designees.

9. Bugs and Glitches/Game Play stoppage. In the event of a bug or glitch that affects game play, the full game should be played out unless otherwise decided by Wizards administrators. Wizards may, in its discretion, pause game play at any time and for any reason related (but not limited) to preserving the integrity, fairness, accessibility, technical feasibility, and timeliness of the game. In the event of a stoppage of play, players will be notified and must remain at their devices and may not communicate with other players until game play is resumed. Wizards administrators may order game play restarted due to exceptional circumstances, such as if a bug affects a player’s ability to play or the game play is disrupted by a Force Majeure. Wizards reserves the right to add, remove, modify, reschedule, and/or delete any tournament for any reason, including without limitation, if in its sole judgment, that tournament's integrity has been compromised by an unforeseen technical issue and/or error in that tournament's administration. In case of removal, deletion, cancelation or termination of the Arena Decathlon, the Entry fee for the Arena Decathlon will be refunded.

10. Termination; Disqualifications. Wizards reserves the right to modify, revise, cancel or terminate the Arena Decathlon or any portion thereof at its sole discretion and without liability to you. Further, Wizards, at its sole discretion, may disqualify you for violations of the Code of Conduct including, without limitation, any attempt to hack or otherwise modify the MTG Arena client, unsportsmanlike behavior, collusion, cheating, or toxic behavior.

11. Limitation of Liability. With the exception of residents of Germany, Hungary and Austria, by participating player agrees to release, discharge, hold harmless and indemnify Wizards, its parent, affiliates, subsidiaries and advertising and promotion agencies and all of their respective officers, directors, shareholders, employees, agents and representatives of the forgoing (collectively, “Wizards Entities”) from any and all liability, losses and damages of any kind (including, without limitation, arising from claims based upon copyright infringement, trademark infringement, invasion of privacy, defamation, or right of publicity) to persons or property resulting, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from player’s participation in the Arena Decathlon and/or the acceptance or use of any prize. Wizards Entities are not responsible for any unanticipated technical failure, hardware or software malfunctions, lost or unavailable network connections, failures or difficulties; or for any other errors of any kind, whether human, mechanical, or electronic; or for the incorrect or inaccurate capture of game scores or other information, or the failure to capture any such information.

Nothing herein excludes or limits the Wizards Entities’ warranties and liability: (i) for death or personal injury caused by the Wizards Entities; (ii) in case of Wizards Entities’ negligence or willful misconduct; (iii) for any other liability or warranty that, by law, may not be limited or excluded by the Wizards Entities .

12. Warning for Photosensitivity, Epilepsy, or Seizures. Photosensitivity, epilepsy or seizures could be associated with game play.

13. Publicity Grant. Except where prohibited by law, participating in the Arena Decathlon means that the player is deemed to have given consent for the Wizards Entities and their respective designees to use, publish, and display the name, voice, photograph, and other likeness and/or any biographical information the player may provide, footage of player’s Arena Decathlon play (including, but not limited to, a player’s deck), and/or any statement the player may make concerning MTG, the Arena Decathlon or any prize won and/ or screen shots or footage of Arena Decathlon play (collectively, “Player Information”), on Wizard’s websites, in any social media (e.g., Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter) or platforms (e.g., YouTube, Twitch), e-banners and promotional emails, worldwide for up to three (3) years following the conclusion of the Arena Decathlon, for commercial, promotion, advertising, marketing and other purposes, without notification, review, approval or compensation. and in consideration of possibility to participate in the Arena Decathlon, no royalty is due to the Player.

14. Force Majeure: If for any reason the Arena Decathlon is not capable of running as planned, then Wizards reserves the right to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Arena Decathlon. Notice for any such change, termination, modification or suspension will be posted on publicly and players shall be notified. Wizards Entities shall not be liable to the winner or any other person for failure to supply a prize or any part thereof by reason of any act of God, any action, regulation, order or request by any governmental or quasi-governmental entity, equipment failure, terrorist acts, earthquake, war, fire, flood, explosion, pandemic, epidemic, severe weather, hurricane, embargo, labor dispute or strike, labor or material shortage, transportation interruption of any kind, work slow-down, civil disturbance, insurrection, riot or any similar or dissimilar event beyond their reasonable control. In case of removal, deletion, cancelation or termination of the Arena Decathlon, the Entry fee for the Arena Decathlon will be refunded.

15. Choice of Law. To the extent permitted by law, any and all legal actions or claims arising in connection with the Arena Decathlon must be brought in a court of competent jurisdiction in King County, Washington, U.S.A. To the extent permitted by law, Washington law, without reference to Washington choice of law rules, governs the Arena Decathlon and all aspects related thereto.

EU Residents Only : In the event this Choice of Law provision is unenforceable in an EU player’s jurisdiction, that jurisdiction’s laws and courts shall govern. EU Residents have the right to submit any dispute before an alternative dispute resolution body or mediation set up by their country. A list of the online dispute resolution bodies (“ODR”) for consumers can be found at www.ec.europa.eu/consumers/odr.

Except where prohibited, each player agrees that: (1) any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of or connected with the Arena Decathlon or any prize awarded shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action; (2) any and all claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, and in no event will a player be entitled to obtain attorneys' fees or other legal costs; (3) no punitive, incidental, special, consequential or other damages, including without limitation lost profits may be awarded (collectively, "Special Damages"); and (4) player hereby waives all rights to claim Special Damages and all rights to have such damages multiplied or increased.

16. General Conditions. The Arena Decathlon is subject to all applicable federal, provincial, state and local laws. These Official Rules may be translated into other languages. In the event of any conflict or inconsistency between any translated version of these Official Rules and the English version of these rules, the English version shall prevail, govern and control. Except official tournament invitations by Wizards, entry into the Arena Decathlon does not constitute entry into any other tournament, competition, contest or sweepstakes conducted by Wizards.

17. Questions/Concerns. If you have any questions or concerns about the Arena Decathlon or actions of player, please contact Wizards at https://support.wizards.com/hc/en-us.

18. Tournament Structure.

As part of your entry for any one of the 10 Events, you will receive the Arena Decathlete (“Entry Reward”). While you may participate in the Arena Decathlon multiple times, the Entry Reward is limited to one per account.

Entry is 2,000 gold or 400 gems per Event, except the Arena Decathlon Finals, which requires ten (10) Wizards-verified tokens.

Prizes depend on whether the Event is Best-of-One or Best-of-Three.

Best-of-One Events:

The Best-of-One entry is valid until 7 wins or 3 losses, whichever comes first.

Best of One Rewards :

0-2 wins: Nothing

Nothing 3 wins: 1 pack

1 pack 4 wins: 1 pack

1 pack 5 wins: 2 packs

2 packs 6 wins: 3 packs

3 packs 7 wins: 3,000 gold and a token specific to the Event in which you won (example: 7 wins in the Decathlon 1: Alchemy Event would result in a token for Decathlon 1.)

Best-of-Three Events:

The Best-of-Three entry is valid until 5 wins or 2 losses, whichever comes first.

Best-of-Three Rewards :

0-2 wins: No rewards

No rewards 3 wins: 1 pack

1 pack 4 wins: 2 packs

2 packs 5 wins: 3000 gold and a token specific to the Event in which you won (example: 5 wins in the Decathlon 3: Traditional Draft Event would result in a token for Decathlon 3.)

Packs:

For all Events, the packs given out as rewards are selected randomly at the time of reward receipt:

20% chance for an Alchemy: Innistrad pack

40% chance for a pack from a random Standard set

40% chance for a pack from a random Historic set

Decathlon Tokens:

Entry into the Arena Decathlon Finals required a minimum of three (3) unique tokens acquired through winning prior Arena Decathlon Events. After all 10 Events are complete, Wizards will count the unique tokens acquired by each participant and provide the following rewards:

0-2 unique tokens: Nothing

Nothing 3-5 unique tokens: 1 entry token to the Arena Decathlon Finals

1 entry token to the Arena Decathlon Finals 6-7 unique tokens: 2 entry tokens to the Arena Decathlon Finals

2 entry tokens to the Arena Decathlon Finals 8-9 unique tokens: 3 entry tokens to the Arena Decathlon Finals

3 entry tokens to the Arena Decathlon Finals 10 unique tokens: 3 entry tokens to the Arena Decathlon Finals and entry into the February Qualifier Weekend event (date of the Qualifier Weekend TBD)

The Arena Decathlon Finals has separate rewards described below under Specific Event Information and Dates, “ARENA DECATHLON FINALS.”

Specific Event Information and Dates :

Arena Decathlon Events (each an “Event”, collectively comprising the Arena Decathlon)

Decathlon 1: Alchemy

Format : Best-of-One Alchemy

Start : December 18, 8 a.m. Pacific

End : December 21, 11 a.m. Pacific (entries close at 8 a.m. Pacific on December 21, 2021)

Decathlon 2: Phantom Sealed

Format : Best-of-One mixed Innistrad: Midnight Hunt and Innistrad: Crimson Vow Phantom Sealed

Start : December 18, 2021, 8 a.m. Pacific

End : December 21, 2021, 11 a.m. Pacific (entries close at 8 a.m. Pacific on December 21, 2021)

Decathlon 3: Traditional Phantom Draft

Format : Best-of-Three Innistrad: Crimson Vow player draft

Start : December 21, 2021, 8 a.m. Pacific

End : December 24, 2021, 11 a.m. Pacific (entries close at 8 a.m. Pacific December 24, 2021)

Decathlon 4: New Player Decks

Format : Best-of-One preconstructed decks

Start : December 21, 2021, 8 a.m. Pacific

End : December 24, 2021, 11 a.m. Pacific (entries close at 8 a.m. Pacific December 24, 2021)

Decathlon 5: Phantom Bot Draft

Format : Best-of-One Zendikar Rising Phantom Bot Draft

Start : December 24, 2021, 8 a.m. Pacific

End : December 27, 2021, 11 a.m. Pacific (entries close at 8 a.m. Pacific December 27, 2021)

Decathlon 6: Historic Artisan

Format : Best-of-One Historic Artisan

Start : December 24, 8 a.m. Pacific

End : December 27, 11 a.m. Pacific (entries close at 8 a.m. Pacific on December 27, 2021)

Decathlon 7: Historic

Format : Best-of-One Historic

Start : December 27, 2021, 8 a.m. Pacific

End : December 30, 2021, 11 a.m. Pacific (entries close at 8 a.m. Pacific December 30, 2021)

Decathlon 8: Singleton

Format : Best-of-One Singleton

Start : December 27, 2021, 8 a.m. Pacific

End : December 30, 2021, 11 a.m. Pacific (entries close at 8 a.m. Pacific December 30, 2021)

Decathlon 9: Traditional Standard

Format : Best-of-Three Traditional Standard

Start : December 30, 2021, 8 a.m. Pacific

End : January 2, 2022, 11 a.m. Pacific (entries close at 8 a.m. January 2, 2022)

Decathlon 10: Phantom Turbo Draft

Format : Best-of-One Strixhaven: School of Mages Phantom Bot Draft with Turbo Draft Emblem

Start : December 30, 2021, 8 a.m. Pacific

End : January 2, 2022, 11 a.m. Pacific (entries close at 8 a.m. January 2, 2022)

ARENA DECATHLON FINALS

Format : Best-of-Three Traditional Arena Cube Draft, play to 7 wins or 3 losses (whichever comes first)

Start : January 8, 2022, 8 a.m. Pacific

End : January 9, 2022, 11 a.m. Pacific (entries close at 8 a.m. on January 9, .2022)

The only way to enter the Arena Decathlon Finals is to have three unique tokens won via the ten Arena Decathlon Events and verified by Wizards.

Entry into the Arena Decathlon Finals comes with an additional entry reward of the Arena Decathlon Finals sleeve.

Arena Decathlon Finals Rewards :