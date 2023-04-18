The Most Played Cards from March of the Machine Early Access
The Phyrexian invasion is here. Are you ready for March of the Machine on MTG Arena?
Magic's latest release arrived in MTG Arena, bringing with it legendary team-ups across the Multiverse, the return of familiar legends from Magic's past, and new mechanics—like battle cards, backup, and incubate—to play.
All the coolest details about March of the Machine on MTG Arena are available in our Release Notes. But if you want a peek into even more info about the set, we've gathered it from our March of the Machine Early Access event last week, where creators and Magic fans got their first look at everything available.
Let's get into the numbers.
March of the Machine Draft and Sealed Data
Fans of Limited—those who play Sealed Deck or Draft events—enjoy the unique challenge each event offers while getting to add to their collection quickly. Between Premier Play events (such as the upcoming Arena Open, April 29–30) and drafts to rank up with, getting started with a new set puts everyone on an even battlefield.
Looking at decks that contain each color, we can see the performance for Sealed and Premier Draft across hundreds of matches.
Premier Draft Win Rates
|Color
|Win Rate
|Blue
|52.30%
|Red
|51.40%
|Black
|50.30%
|Green
|49.30%
|White
|47.80%
Sealed Deck Win Rates
|Color
|Win Rate
|Red
|51.50%
|White
|49.40%
|Green
|49.10%
|Black
|48.70%
|Blue
|48.20%
Red is looking solid right out of the gates overall, but it's early in the season for Limited yet. Digging deeper, these were the top five common cards by pick order for each color during Premier Drafts.
White
- Realmbreaker's Grasp
- Alabaster Host Intercessor
- Knight of the New Coalition
- Sigiled Sentinel
- Alabaster Host Sanctifier
Blue
- Preening Champion
- Meeting of Minds
- Order of the Mirror //
Order of the Alabaster Host
- Ephara's Dispersal
- Temporal Cleansing
Black
- Deadly Derision
- Final Flourish
- Vanquish the Weak
- Aetherblade Agent //
Gitaxian Mindstringer
- Nezumi Informant
Red
- Volcanic Spite
- Ral's Reinforcements
- Pyretic Prankster //
Glistening Goremonger
- Shatter the Source
- Thrashing Frontliner
Green
- Cosmic Hunger
- Overgrown Pest
- Portent Tracker
- War Historian
- Timberland Ancient
If you're not sure which card to choose in a draft, how other players started filling their decks can be a good way to test out how everyone else is learning the latest tricks.
March of the Machine Standard's Most Played Cards
With a new card type and powerful legendary team-ups to shake the format, March of the Machine is going to make a splash in Standard. There's plenty of innovation on the table to explore, but here were the most played cards from the set that players tried first during Early Access.
Uncommons
- Invasion of Regatha //
Disciples of the Inferno
- Stoke the Flames
- Invasion of Ergamon //
Truga Cliffcharger
- Norn's Inquisitor
- Khenra Spellspear //
Gitaxian Spellstalker
Rares
- Grafted Butcher
- Nahiri's Warcrafting
- Invasion of Gobakhan //
Lightshield Array
- Progenitor Exarch
- Invasion of Ixalan //
Belligerent Regisaur
Mythic Rares
- Invasion of Tarkir //
Defiant Thundermaw
- Elesh Norn //
The Argent Etchings
- Monastery Mentor
- Sheoldred //
The True Scriptures
- Vorinclex //
The Grand Evolution
March of the Machine Makes Its Way
With a little extra know-how and data, you can confidently make your next stop the Standard Metagame Challenge, April 21–24, and test yourself to claim rewards for your well-planned strategies. Or climb the ranked season ladder in Quick Drafts and Premier Drafts, take your new deck builds up against others in Standard and Alchemy matches, and much more on MTG Arena. See what's coming up in the MTG Arena event schedule in the weekly announcements.
We'll see you online to battle back against the Phyrexians: our last stand is here!