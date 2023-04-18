The Most Played Cards from March of the Machine Early Access

The Phyrexian invasion is here. Are you ready for March of the Machine on MTG Arena?

Magic's latest release arrived in MTG Arena, bringing with it legendary team-ups across the Multiverse, the return of familiar legends from Magic's past, and new mechanics—like battle cards, backup, and incubate—to play.

All the coolest details about March of the Machine on MTG Arena are available in our Release Notes. But if you want a peek into even more info about the set, we've gathered it from our March of the Machine Early Access event last week, where creators and Magic fans got their first look at everything available.

Let's get into the numbers.

March of the Machine Draft and Sealed Data

Fans of Limited—those who play Sealed Deck or Draft events—enjoy the unique challenge each event offers while getting to add to their collection quickly. Between Premier Play events (such as the upcoming Arena Open, April 29–30) and drafts to rank up with, getting started with a new set puts everyone on an even battlefield.

Looking at decks that contain each color, we can see the performance for Sealed and Premier Draft across hundreds of matches.