Happy Phyrexia: All Will Be One on MTG Arena day!

We're celebrating the release of Magic's newest set on MTG Arena with a look back at the awesome details and data we know about the set from last week's Phyrexia: All Will Be One Early Access event. With hundreds of players battling in thousands of games across Standard, Sealed, and Draft—all using the latest cards from Phyrexia: All Will Be One—anyone looking to get started with the new release has their head start right here.

Let's get to the numbers.

Phyrexia: All Will Be One Draft and Sealed Download

One of the fastest ways to collect the newest cards on MTG Arena is by playing Limited—that is, jumping to a Draft or Sealed event and opening new packs. Whether you want to rise to Mythic ranking in the monthly ranked season or solve the puzzle that every Sealed pool of cards presents, knowing what might be a good strategy is where you start.

While we're not going to draft and build your deck, we can share which colors found more success during Early Access. These are the top five colors by win rate for Draft and Sealed (with more than 100 matches played).

Sheoldred peruses the Early Access stat tables

Phyrexia: All Will Be One
Premier Draft Win Rates

Deck Colors Win Rate
White-Blue-Black 54.90%
Black-Red 53.50%
Red-Green 53.50%
Blue-Red 53.30%
Green-White 53.10%

Phyrexia: All Will Be One
Premier Sealed Deck Win Rates

Deck Colors Win Rate
Red-Green 59.00%
White-Black 53.30%
Red-Black-Green 51.00%
Black-Green-White 46.90%
Green-White 46.60%