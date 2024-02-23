Skip to main content
Magic The Gathering Logo

Magic: The Gathering – Assassin’s Creed®

PREORDER

YOUR LOCAL STORE AMAZON

Select a Retailer

BEST BUY
You are about to leave a site operated by Wizards of the Coast

Wizards of the Coast is not responsible for the content of any linked website that is not operated by Wizards of the Coast. Please note that these websites' privacy policies and security practices may differ from Wizards of the Coast's standards.

Yes, Continue

Magic: The Gathering – Assassin’s Creed® Product Lineup

Collector Boosters

Get decked out like a master Assassin with Collector Boosters full of Rares, shining foils, and exclusive special treatments. Every pack contains 2 Foil-Etched cards!

Store Locator AMAZON

Beyond Boosters

These 7-card boosters provide a curated opening experience for fans, including a Borderless card and shining foil in every pack. The past is yours to explore!

Store Locator AMAZON

Bundle

Leap into history with a box full of Assassin’s Creed-themed cards and accessories, including 9 Beyond Boosters, a special alt-art promo card, 40 Lands, and more.

Store Locator AMAZON

Starter Kit

Your Assassin training starts here. Gear up for your first games of Magic with two Assassin’s Creed-themed decks and learn the ropes with the included guide.

Store Locator AMAZON

©2024 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved.

BUILD YOUR ORDER

The Animus has a new destination: Magic: The Gathering. Take a Leap of Faith into a new format of the game you love and find the weapons, characters, and real-world locations waiting on the battlefield. The only way to uncover the secrets of the past is to follow in the footsteps of the assassins who came before, and if you’ve learned anything, it’s that you must be swift, precise, and never show your hand.

Serialized Leonardo da Vinci cards are localized in Italian only and are available in Magic: The Gathering – Assassin’s Creed Collector Boosters of any language. Non-serialized Magic: The Gathering – Assassin’s Creed cards are mechanically identical to serialized variants. See product packaging for details. Images are digital renderings, not actual cards. Foil effect simulated.

GET THE LATEST UPDATES FOR MAGIC: THE GATHERING – ASSASSIN’S CREED®

Defy the Templar Order. Sign up now to get updates about future collaborations, events, and releases sent straight to your inbox.

We use necessary cookies to allow our site to function correctly and collect anonymous session data. Necessary cookies can be opted out through your browser settings. We also use optional cookies to personalize content and ads, provide social media features and analyze web traffic. By clicking “OK, I agree,” you consent to optional cookies. (Learn more about cookies)