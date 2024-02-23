Bloomburrow
BLOOMBURROW PRODUCT LINEUP
Play Boosters
The best boosters for playing with friends, Play Boosters are balanced for Limited play and contain at least 1 shiny foil card to decorate your nest with.
Collector Boosters
Squirrel away the best finds in the Valley—Collector Boosters are full of Rares, foils, and special card treatments you won’t find anywhere else.
Commander Decks
Battle your friends with armies of adorable critters. Ready to play right out of the box, each deck contains 3 foil Legendary Creature cards.
Bundle
Put your best paw forward with a box full of 9 Play Boosters, 30 Land cards (including 10 Full-Art Lands), plus exclusive accessories.
Prerelease Packs
Be the first to enter the world of Bloomburrow. Attend a Prerelease event starting July 26 and join the fight to save the Valley.
Starter Kit
Looking to hop into Magic? The Starter Kit is the perfect way to learn to play, with 2 ready-to-play decks and an included play guide.
SOAR TO THE TOP OF THE FOOD CHAIN
Bravery comes in all sizes! Put your best paw forward and enter the world of Bloomburrow. When elemental forces rage out of control, the salvation of the Valley falls on the shoulders of its smallest protectors. Fight beside mice, frogs, bats, birds, lizards, squirrels, and other critters as you restore the balance of peace.