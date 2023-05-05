Magic: The Gathering®—Doctor Who™
Magic: The Gathering®—Doctor Who Product Lineup
Timey-Wimey
Enjoy some fish fingers with custard with the Ninth, Tenth, and Eleventh Doctors and their companions in thrilling multiplayer games. Each ready-to-play 100-card Commander Deck includes 50 new cards with Doctor Who-themed art and mechanics.
Masters of Evil
Battle as the baddies with this ready-to-play 100-card Commander Deck featuring Doctor Who’s greatest villains. Each deck includes 50 new cards with Doctor Who-themed art and mechanics that will help bring an end to the world’s greatest threat: the Doctor!
Blast from the Past
Reverse the polarity of the neutron flow! Take a trip to the past, joining the first eight Doctors and their companions in thrilling multiplayer games. Each ready-to-play 100-card Commander Deck includes 50 new cards with Doctor Who-themed art and mechanics.
Paradox Power
Embrace the power of paradox with the Twelfth and Thirteenth Doctors. Each ready-to-play 100-card Doctor Who Commander Deck includes 50 new cards with Doctor Who-themed art and mechanics. With the Doctor and their companions at your side, you should expect the unexpected.
Collector Boosters / Booster Display
Collect cards featuring your favorite Doctor Who characters with 12 boosters full of Rares (7–14 in every pack!), TARDIS Showcase frames, and more shiny foils than you can shake a sonic screwdriver at.
Commander Deck Bundle
Join your favorite Doctor and their companions or side with the Doctor’s greatest foes with all 4 Doctor Who-themed Commander Decks! Each ready-to-play 100-card deck introduces 50 new cards with Doctor Who-themed art and mechanics.
BBC, DOCTOR WHO, TARDIS, DALEK and CYBERMAN (word marks and devices) are trade marks of the British Broadcasting Corporation and are used under licence. BBC logo © BBC 1996. DOCTOR WHO logo © BBC 1973. Dalek image © BBC/Terry Nation 1963. Cyberman image © BBC/Kit Pedler/Gerry Davis 1966. Licensed by BBC Studios.
TIME AND RELATIVE DIMENSION IN SPACE
Planechase to anywhere (and anywhen!) with TARDIS Showcase cards, a whole new perspective on Doctor Who's most iconic characters and events.