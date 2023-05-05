Skip to main content
Magic: The Gathering®—Doctor Who™

Magic: The Gathering®—Doctor Who Product Lineup

Timey-Wimey

Enjoy some fish fingers with custard with the Ninth, Tenth, and Eleventh Doctors and their companions in thrilling multiplayer games. Each ready-to-play 100-card Commander Deck includes 50 new cards with Doctor Who-themed art and mechanics.

Masters of Evil

Battle as the baddies with this ready-to-play 100-card Commander Deck featuring Doctor Who’s greatest villains. Each deck includes 50 new cards with Doctor Who-themed art and mechanics that will help bring an end to the world’s greatest threat: the Doctor!

Blast from the Past

Reverse the polarity of the neutron flow! Take a trip to the past, joining the first eight Doctors and their companions in thrilling multiplayer games. Each ready-to-play 100-card Commander Deck includes 50 new cards with Doctor Who-themed art and mechanics.

Paradox Power

Embrace the power of paradox with the Twelfth and Thirteenth Doctors. Each ready-to-play 100-card Doctor Who Commander Deck includes 50 new cards with Doctor Who-themed art and mechanics. With the Doctor and their companions at your side, you should expect the unexpected.

Collector Boosters / Booster Display

Collect cards featuring your favorite Doctor Who characters with 12 boosters full of Rares (7–14 in every pack!), TARDIS Showcase frames, and more shiny foils than you can shake a sonic screwdriver at.

Commander Deck Bundle

Join your favorite Doctor and their companions or side with the Doctor’s greatest foes with all 4 Doctor Who-themed Commander Decks! Each ready-to-play 100-card deck introduces 50 new cards with Doctor Who-themed art and mechanics.

BBC, DOCTOR WHO, TARDIS, DALEK and CYBERMAN (word marks and devices) are trade marks of the British Broadcasting Corporation and are used under licence. BBC logo © BBC 1996. DOCTOR WHO logo © BBC 1973. Dalek image © BBC/Terry Nation 1963. Cyberman image © BBC/Kit Pedler/Gerry Davis 1966. Licensed by BBC Studios.

TIME AND RELATIVE DIMENSION IN SPACE

Planechase to anywhere (and anywhen!) with TARDIS Showcase cards, a whole new perspective on Doctor Who's most iconic characters and events.

BEYOND THE BORDERS

Dive into a set that expands the way you play. Stunning art from around the universe comes to show all of its glory in extended art cards!

TIMEY-WIMEY BUT MAKE IT SHINY

Not even a Dalek could bring itself to exterminate these jaw-dropping Foils.

TRAVEL WITH YOUR FAVORITE DOCTOR

Collect serialized TARDIS Showcase frame cards of all thirteen Doctors! These individually numbered versions of your favorite Timelord are only available in Collector Boosters.

 

Serialized Doctor cards are localized in English only and are available in Magic: The Gathering® – Doctor Who™ Collector Boosters of any language. Non-serialized Doctor cards are mechanically identical to their Serialized versions. See product packaging for details. Images are digital renderings, not actual cards.

WE'RE ALL STORIES IN THE END

Just make it a good one! Relive the Doctor's greatest moments with cards that highlight all sorts of adventures, characters, and feats of the imagination.

