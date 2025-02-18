Skip to main content
Release Date: June 13, 2025

THE ENTIRE FINAL FANTASY
SAGA IS HERE

The beloved FINAL FANTASY RPG series' sixteen mainline games of unforgettable characters, items, and moments are now here in Magic: The Gathering! Cast powerful spells, call upon classic summons, and even visit your favorite locations on the back of a chocobo. Countless elements from the games are here for you to weave together your own story!

Lightning, Army of One

Emet-Selch, Unsundered

Together Forever

FINAL FANTASY on Arena


Sharpen your skills and get ready for Magic: The Gathering — FINAL FANTASY on MTG Arena. Unlock a Moogle companion, sleeves, or stock up on Magic: The Gathering — FINAL FANTASY packs with preorder bundles.
THE FINEST CARDS FOR PLAY AND DISPLAY

Esteemed artists joined our roster of artists for FINAL FANTASY, and some of them created Double-faced cards. Yoshitaka Amano illustrated this Double-faced Kefka, Court Mage/Kefka, Ruler of Ruin and Terra, Magical Adept/Esper Terra. Tetsuya Nomura illustrated this Double-faced Sephiroth, fabled SOLDIER/Sephiroth, One-Winged Angel reflecting Sephiroth's journey in FINAL FANTASY VII.

Legends Come to Life

Join your favorite FINAL FANTASY heroes in this epic set. Equip your creatures with Cloud, Midgar Mercenary, and strike fast with Lightning, Army of One while Tifa Lockhard and G'Raha Tia, Scion Reborn make your hits strike home.

Play Boosters

Enter battle with some iconic characters, items, and moments from the sixteen core games in the FINAL FANTASY series.

Collector Boosters

Find goodies, Rares and/or Mythics, Traditional Foils, Full-Art lands, and card art from some visionary minds behind the series!

Commander Decks

Battle your friends with FINAL FANTASY’s iconic heroes, villains, and spells in Commander, Magic’s most popular multiplayer format.

Collector's Edition Commander Decks

Make your victories shine like crystal with this 100-card deck fully equipped in gleaming Surge Foil!

Bundle

Call forth classic summons, cast powerful spells, and visit familiar locales. This bundle includes an oversized spindown life counter, a whole nest of FINAL FANTASY Play Boosters, and more.

Gift Bundle

Release date: June 27
The perfect present for Magic and FINAL FANTASY enthusiasts with foil lands, an exclusive Spindown life counter, and a Collector Booster.

Prerelease Packs

Answer the call of the crystals with 6 Play Boosters, 1 Traditional Foil Rare/Mythic with a year stamp, and a Spindown life counter. Each booster has 14 randomly inserted game cards.

Starter Kit

Face off with two ready-to-play FINAL FANTASY decks, and use the included Play Guide to help you along the way.

SUMMON YOUR DESTINY

Play Magic with legends and summons from FINAL FANTASY. Cast Yuna, Hope of Spira to cast enchantment creatures with a bonus and Summon: Bahamut to inflict widespread damage. Clive, Ifrit's Dominant is a Double-faced card that represents the transformation to Ifrit, Warden of Inferno, and Y'shtola, Night's Blessed gives you the advantage when it comes to life total.

PUT THE MAGICK IN MAGIC

Larger-than-life characters and action-packed worlds are now in your deck. Cast spells and draw swords with Legendary Creatures like Gilgamesh, Master-at-Arms and Firion, Swordmaster, or use Summon: Leviathan to control what creatures are on the Battlefield. Fire Magic rounds out your deck dealing damage based on how much mana you choose to spend.

