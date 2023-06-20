Skip to main content
Magic The Gathering Logo

Buy Now

YOUR LOCAL STORE

MTG ARENA

AMAZON

Latest Products

Theme Boosters

Kickstart your collection, and battle for glory and honor, with 35 color-themed cards and at least 1 Rare or Mythic Rare.

Store Locator

Bundle

The wonders of Kaldheim await: 10 draft boosters, 20 foil lands, an alt-art promo, and more!

Set Boosters/Booster Display

The best way to explore a set with your shot at multiple Kaldheim rares. Pack opening will never be the same.

Collector Booster/Display

Access the most molten Kaldheim cards: 5 special alternate-frame cards, 11 premium foils, and a combination of 5 rares or mythics.

Draft Boosters/Booster Display

Play and draft triumphantly with 36 draft boosters from the world of Kaldheim.

Commander Decks

Raise your axe with ready-to-play decks for the ultimate multiplayer experience: One commander, 100-cards.

Buy-a-Box

Set Booster Box

Preorder your Set Booster Box and get a promo card!*

Store Locator
Buy-a-Box

Collector Booster Box

Preorder your Collector Booster Box and get a promo card!*

Store Locator
Buy-a-Box

Draft Booster Box

Preorder your Draft Booster Box and get a promo card!*

Store Locator
*Available while supplies last. Check your local store for details.
Get 3 Packs on MTG Arena

CODE: PLAYKALDHEIM

Learn More
NEW EXPANSION | Raise Your Axe

Forge Your Legend

Unleash the power of Kaldheim as a war for the sagas rages between demons, giants, and shapeshifters. Prove your worth and save the World Tree from chaos. The time has come. Raise your axe.

The World Tree and the Ten Realms

Fulfill your destiny as a hero of legends within the confines of the World Tree. Each of the Kaldheim realms are filled with brutal landscapes, gnarly creatures, and tales of blood and glory.

Scroll horizontally and vertically to view the different realms. Click on an icon to view its details.

play

VIEW THE CARDS READ THE STORY

AVAILABLE NOW

Purchase the latest set at the following locations.

YOUR LOCAL STORE

MTG ARENA

AMAZON

The List

1 in 4 all-new Set Boosters contains a card handpicked from Magic History

Learn More

GET NEWS & UPDATES

Your destiny lies in wait on the horizon. Don't miss upcoming events, product updates, and the latest Magic news!

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Core 2021
Ikoria Lair of Behemoths
Theros Beyond Death

Kaldheim Credits