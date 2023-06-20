Latest Products
Theme Boosters
Kickstart your collection, and battle for glory and honor, with 35 color-themed cards and at least 1 Rare or Mythic Rare.
Bundle
The wonders of Kaldheim await: 10 draft boosters, 20 foil lands, an alt-art promo, and more!
Set Boosters/Booster Display
The best way to explore a set with your shot at multiple Kaldheim rares. Pack opening will never be the same.
Collector Booster/Display
Access the most molten Kaldheim cards: 5 special alternate-frame cards, 11 premium foils, and a combination of 5 rares or mythics.
Draft Boosters/Booster Display
Play and draft triumphantly with 36 draft boosters from the world of Kaldheim.
Commander Decks
Raise your axe with ready-to-play decks for the ultimate multiplayer experience: One commander, 100-cards.
Set Booster Box
Preorder your Set Booster Box and get a promo card!*
Collector Booster Box
Preorder your Collector Booster Box and get a promo card!*
Draft Booster Box
Preorder your Draft Booster Box and get a promo card!*
Forge Your Legend
Unleash the power of Kaldheim as a war for the sagas rages between demons, giants, and shapeshifters. Prove your worth and save the World Tree from chaos. The time has come. Raise your axe.
The World Tree and the Ten Realms
Fulfill your destiny as a hero of legends within the confines of the World Tree. Each of the Kaldheim realms are filled with brutal landscapes, gnarly creatures, and tales of blood and glory.
Scroll horizontally and vertically to view the different realms. Click on an icon to view its details.
The List
1 in 4 all-new Set Boosters contains a card handpicked from Magic History