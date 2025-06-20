Skip to main content
Lorwyn Eclipsed Draft Night


INTRODUCING DRAFT NIGHT


Draft Night is a self-contained kit for hosting a Pick-Two Draft for four players. Jump into fast, dynamic drafting that’s great for kitchen table play or adding some variety to game night. Bring Lorwyn Eclipsed to the table and draft with friends!

A DRAFT PARTY IN A BOX

Check out  Magic 's newest Pick-Two draft format, made for four players. Drafting with your friends just got even easier!

HOW TO PLAY DRAFT NIGHT

All it takes is you and three friends to experience the fun and fast-paced action of Draft Night.

DRAFT

Start with three packs. Open the first pack, pick two cards, and pass. Repeat with remaining cards and packs.

BUILD

Construct a 40-card deck with your draft selections, adding any number of basic lands (we recommend 17!)

PLAY

Pair off and play—winners face off for fun and the included Collector Booster!

Learn More
It’s a draft party in a box! Draft Night is the self-contained kit for hosting a Pick-Two Draft for four players. Pick-Two encourages fast, dynamic drafting that’s great for kitchen table play or adding a dash of variety to game night! Crown the winner with the packed-in Lorwyn Eclipsed Collector Booster (or you can keep it for yourself, we won’t judge).


Product Content Highlights

  • 12 Play Boosters
  • 1 Collector Booster
  • 90 Lorwyn Eclipsed Basic Lands

ECL Logo

RETURN TO THE LAND OF LIGHT AND SHADOW

Lorwyn returns, not as it once was, but a world split in two. On one side Lorwyn, land of eternal daylight. On the other, the forever night of Shadowmor. Explore this dual-aspect plane filled with enchanting creatures and embrace the powers of order and chaos.

Explore Lorwyn Eclipsed

