Lorwyn Eclipsed Draft Night

DRAFT
Start with three packs. Open the first pack, pick two cards, and pass. Repeat with remaining cards and packs.
Draft Night is a self-contained kit for hosting a Pick-Two Draft for four players. Jump into fast, dynamic drafting that’s great for kitchen table play or adding some variety to game night. Bring Lorwyn Eclipsed to the table and draft with friends!
Start with three packs. Open the first pack, pick two cards, and pass. Repeat with remaining cards and packs.
Construct a 40-card deck with your draft selections, adding any number of basic lands (we recommend 17!)
Pair off and play—winners face off for fun and the included Collector Booster!
It’s a draft party in a box! Draft Night is the self-contained kit for hosting a Pick-Two Draft for four players. Pick-Two encourages fast, dynamic drafting that’s great for kitchen table play or adding a dash of variety to game night! Crown the winner with the packed-in Lorwyn Eclipsed Collector Booster (or you can keep it for yourself, we won’t judge).
Product Content Highlights
Lorwyn returns, not as it once was, but a world split in two. On one side Lorwyn, land of eternal daylight. On the other, the forever night of Shadowmor. Explore this dual-aspect plane filled with enchanting creatures and embrace the powers of order and chaos.