Skip to main content
Magic The Gathering Logo

Outlaws of Thunder Junction

PREORDER

YOUR LOCAL STORE AMAZON

Select a Retailer

BEST BUY
You are about to leave a site operated by Wizards of the Coast

Wizards of the Coast is not responsible for the content of any linked website that is not operated by Wizards of the Coast. Please note that these websites' privacy policies and security practices may differ from Wizards of the Coast's standards.

Yes, Continue

Outlaws of Thunder Junction Product Lineup

Play Boosters

Perfect for Limited Play and fun to open, with at least 1 foil card and the possibility of multiple Rare cards in every pack.

Store Locator AMAZON

Collector Boosters

Get Thunder Junction’s most wanted cards, with boosters full of shining foils, exclusive special treatments, and a total of 5 cards of rarity Rare or higher in every pack.

Store Locator AMAZON

Commander Decks

Duel your rival outlaws in thrilling multiplayer games. These Commander Decks are ready to play right out of the box and each deck introduces 10 never-before-seen Commander cards.

Store Locator AMAZON

Bundle

Build decks set in the frontier world of Thunder Junction with 9 Play Boosters, 30 Land cards (including 10 Full-Art Western Landscape Lands), and Bundle-exclusive accessories.

Store Locator AMAZON

Prerelease Packs

Saddle up for a wild ride. Attend a Prerelease event starting April 12 to start exploring Magic’s first western-themed set. Don’t forget your hat!

Store Locator

SADDLE UP FOR A WILD RIDE

Welcome to the brand spankin’ new frontier plane of Thunder Junction! Everyone’s streaming in from across the Multiverse to be an outlaw here, so better practice your draw if you want to score big.

Mar 19 - 22
Outlaws of Thunder Junction Story
Mar 26 - Apr 5
Card Previews
Apr 12 - 18
Prerelease Events
Apr 16
MTG Arena Release
Apr 19
Outlaws of Thunder Junction Release Date
Apr 19 - 21
Open House
Apr 26 - 28
Commander Party

GET THE LATEST UPDATES FOR
OUTLAWS OF THUNDER JUNCTION

It's time to giddyup and go! Sign up now to get updates about early preview cards, events, and future releases sent straight to your inbox.

icon-caret-down
We use necessary cookies to allow our site to function correctly and collect anonymous session data. Necessary cookies can be opted out through your browser settings. We also use optional cookies to personalize content and ads, provide social media features and analyze web traffic. By clicking “OK, I agree,” you consent to optional cookies. (Learn more about cookies)