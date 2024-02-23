Outlaws of Thunder Junction
Outlaws of Thunder Junction Product Lineup
Play Boosters
Perfect for Limited Play and fun to open, with at least 1 foil card and the possibility of multiple Rare cards in every pack.
Collector Boosters
Get Thunder Junction’s most wanted cards, with boosters full of shining foils, exclusive special treatments, and a total of 5 cards of rarity Rare or higher in every pack.
Commander Decks
Duel your rival outlaws in thrilling multiplayer games. These Commander Decks are ready to play right out of the box and each deck introduces 10 never-before-seen Commander cards.
Bundle
Build decks set in the frontier world of Thunder Junction with 9 Play Boosters, 30 Land cards (including 10 Full-Art Western Landscape Lands), and Bundle-exclusive accessories.
Prerelease Packs
Saddle up for a wild ride. Attend a Prerelease event starting April 12 to start exploring Magic’s first western-themed set. Don’t forget your hat!
SADDLE UP FOR A WILD RIDE
Welcome to the brand spankin’ new frontier plane of Thunder Junction! Everyone’s streaming in from across the Multiverse to be an outlaw here, so better practice your draw if you want to score big.
