Skip to main content
Magic The Gathering Logo

The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth ©

PREORDER

YOUR LOCAL STORE MTG ARENA AMAZON BEST BUY MÜLLER HANDELS SHOPEE

Tales of Middle-earth PRODUCT LINEUP

FEATURED

Collector Boosters / Booster Display

12 packs of Rares, shiny Foil cards, special alt-art, alt-frame cards + 1 Traditional Foil Box Topper in each Collector Booster display.

FEATURED

Set Boosters / Booster Display

Set off on your own adventure with 1 Traditional Foil Box Topper card + 30 Set Boosters containing Rare and Mythic cards from The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth™!

FEATURED

Commander Decks

Reimagine your favorite characters with this favorite multiplayer Magic format! Choose from 4 different decks, featuring all new art from The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth and each containing 20 never-before-seen Commander cards.

Bundle Gift Edition

The perfect present for fans of Magic and The Lord of the Rings, alike! Jam-packed with a Collector Booster, Rare cards, Traditional Foil Treatments cards, special alternate-borders, a themed 4 promo card scene series, and more. Join in on the epic journey of our time!

Bundle

This is the ultimate fan kit. Set out on an adventure through Middle-earth with 8 Set Boosters, shiny Traditional Foil and alternate-art cards, and an oversized Spindown for life counter. Will also include a themed 4 promo card scene series!

Starter Kit

Gear up for your first game! Starter Kits come with two decks from The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth™, featuring unique set-themed card art. Find Rares, a Mythic Rare card, MTG Arena codes and more in each set!

Jumpstart Boosters / Booster Display

Quick, fun, and easy with 5 unique themes from The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth. Just mix and match two packs, shuffle, and you’re ready to play! Each pack contains 2 basic land cards with a shining Traditional Foil treatment!

Prerelease Packs

Fun for new and seasoned players to play at a local game store! Prerelease Packs contain Draft Boosters, a Foil Stamped scene promo card, a Traditional Foil Year-Stamped Rare or Mythic Rare, and a Spindown life counter.

Store Locator

Set Boosters / Booster Display

Set off on your own adventure with 1 Traditional Foil Box Topper card + 30 Set Boosters containing Rare and Mythic cards from The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth™!

Collector Boosters / Booster Display

12 packs of Rares, shiny Foil cards, special alt-art, alt-frame cards + 1 Traditional Foil Box Topper in each Collector Booster display.

Draft Boosters / Booster Display

A favorite for playing Limited. Draft with your friends and play straight out of the pack! Display contains 36 Draft Boosters, and a Traditional Foil Box Topper card.

Commander Decks

Reimagine your favorite characters with this favorite multiplayer Magic format! Choose from 4 different decks, featuring all new art from The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth and each containing 20 never-before-seen Commander cards.

© 2023 Middle-earth Enterprises. The Lord of the Rings and Tales of Middle-earth are trademarks of Middle-earth Enterprises, LLC used under license by Wizards of the Coast LLC.

The 1 of 1 Ring

Find the precious and claim it for your own. Only one English-language The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth™ Collector Booster in the entire world will contain The 1 of 1 Ring (Serialized 001 of 001) card. And why shouldn’t it be yours? One card to rule them all, featuring borderless art, ring inscription flavor text, and a captivating Foil treatment.

 

Digital render, not actual card.

 

The 1 of 1 Ring is not a mechanically unique version. It is available only in an EN Collector Booster. See product packaging for specific disclosures. Read our Daily MTG article for additional details.

Serialized Rings of Power

Serialized Foil Elven, Dwarven, and Human Sol Ring cards modeled after the Rings of Power can be found in Collector Booster packs under the sky, and in halls of stone. They were forged for Kings, and so shall you have them. Non-serialized Ring cards are mechanically identical to their Serialized versions.

 

Digital render, not actual card.

 

The Serialized Sol Rings are not mechanically unique versions. They are available only in EN, CS, DE, FR and JP Collector Boosters. See product packaging for specific disclosures. Read our Daily MTG article for additional details.

Realms and Relic Box Toppers

It’s your journey, Precious, anything could happen. Discover popular lands and Artifacts, now set in Middle-earth with a box topper in every Set, Draft, and Collector Booster display.

Showcase Ring Treatments

Follow the adventures of beloved characters with Showcase Ring Cards. As you journey through Middle-earth, and acquire these cards, you'll find familiar faces: those who carried and coveted the One Ring. These cards can be found in Set, Draft, and Collector Boosters.

Full-Art Middle-earth Map Lands

One does not simply make Basic Lands in The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth! Explore with special full-art Middle-earth Map Lands and plot the course of the Fellowship. Collect all 10, each featuring a different location! , Find traditional foil and nonfoil Full Art Map Lands in Set and Draft Boosters. Collector Boosters contain a guaranteed traditional foil.

Borderless Lands

Some adventures can’t be contained. Gather Borderless land cards with iconic Middle-earth locations and feel the impact of an epic high fantasy adventure. Find these cards in Set, Draft, and Collector Boosters.

The 1 of 1 Ring
Serialized Rings of Power
Realms and Relic Box Toppers
Showcase Ring Treatments
Full-Art Middle-earth Map Lands
Borderless Lands

The 1 of 1 Ring

Find the precious and claim it for your own. Only one English-language The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth™ Collector Booster in the entire world will contain The 1 of 1 Ring (Serialized 001 of 001) card. And why shouldn’t it be yours? One card to rule them all, featuring borderless art, ring inscription flavor text, and a captivating Foil treatment.

 

Digital render, not actual card.

 

The 1 of 1 Ring is not a mechanically unique version. It is available only in an EN Collector Booster. See product packaging for specific disclosures. Read our Daily MTG article for additional details.

GET THE LATEST UPDATES FOR
THE LORD OF THE RINGS: TALES OF MIDDLE-EARTH

A new age is dawning with The Lord of the Rings:
Tales of Middle-earth! Sign up now to get updates about future collaborations, events, and releases sent straight to your inbox.

We use necessary cookies to allow our site to function correctly and collect anonymous session data. Necessary cookies can be opted out through your browser settings. We also use optional cookies to personalize content and ads, provide social media features and analyze web traffic. By clicking “OK, I agree,” you consent to optional cookies. (Learn more about cookies)