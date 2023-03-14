The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth ©
Tales of Middle-earth PRODUCT LINEUP
Collector Boosters / Booster Display
12 packs of Rares, shiny Foil cards, special alt-art, alt-frame cards + 1 Traditional Foil Box Topper in each Collector Booster display.
Set Boosters / Booster Display
Set off on your own adventure with 1 Traditional Foil Box Topper card + 30 Set Boosters containing Rare and Mythic cards from The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth™!
Commander Decks
Reimagine your favorite characters with this favorite multiplayer Magic format! Choose from 4 different decks, featuring all new art from The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth and each containing 20 never-before-seen Commander cards.
Bundle Gift Edition
The perfect present for fans of Magic and The Lord of the Rings, alike! Jam-packed with a Collector Booster, Rare cards, Traditional Foil Treatments cards, special alternate-borders, a themed 4 promo card scene series, and more. Join in on the epic journey of our time!
Bundle
This is the ultimate fan kit. Set out on an adventure through Middle-earth with 8 Set Boosters, shiny Traditional Foil and alternate-art cards, and an oversized Spindown for life counter. Will also include a themed 4 promo card scene series!
Starter Kit
Gear up for your first game! Starter Kits come with two decks from The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth™, featuring unique set-themed card art. Find Rares, a Mythic Rare card, MTG Arena codes and more in each set!
Jumpstart Boosters / Booster Display
Quick, fun, and easy with 5 unique themes from The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth. Just mix and match two packs, shuffle, and you’re ready to play! Each pack contains 2 basic land cards with a shining Traditional Foil treatment!
Prerelease Packs
Fun for new and seasoned players to play at a local game store! Prerelease Packs contain Draft Boosters, a Foil Stamped scene promo card, a Traditional Foil Year-Stamped Rare or Mythic Rare, and a Spindown life counter.
Draft Boosters / Booster Display
A favorite for playing Limited. Draft with your friends and play straight out of the pack! Display contains 36 Draft Boosters, and a Traditional Foil Box Topper card.
© 2023 Middle-earth Enterprises. The Lord of the Rings and Tales of Middle-earth are trademarks of Middle-earth Enterprises, LLC used under license by Wizards of the Coast LLC.
The 1 of 1 Ring
Find the precious and claim it for your own. Only one English-language The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth™ Collector Booster in the entire world will contain The 1 of 1 Ring (Serialized 001 of 001) card. And why shouldn’t it be yours? One card to rule them all, featuring borderless art, ring inscription flavor text, and a captivating Foil treatment.
Digital render, not actual card.
The 1 of 1 Ring is not a mechanically unique version. It is available only in an EN Collector Booster. See product packaging for specific disclosures. Read our Daily MTG article for additional details.