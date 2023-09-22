The Lost Caverns of Ixalan
THE LOST CAVERNS OF IXALAN PRODUCT LINEUP
Collector Boosters / Booster Display
When you dig into each Collector Booster, you’re guaranteed to find Traditional Foils, Rares and/or Mythics, and a Universes Beyond - Jurassic World Collection card depicting iconic characters and moments from the Jurassic World franchise.
Commander Decks
Battle your friends in a race to the hidden core! Experience Magic's most popular format with these ready to play decks, each containing 2 Foil Legendary cards, a 2-card Collector Booster Sample Pack and 10 never-before-seen Commander cards.
Set Boosters / Booster Display
Will you uncover treasure and glory or will your adventure spell certain doom? Set Boosters are specifically designed for a fun pack-opening experience with at least 1 Rare or Mythic Rare card and 1 shining foil treatment card in every pack.
Prerelease Packs
Attend a Prerelease event starting November 10th for your first chance to experience cards from the brand-new set! Each The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Prerelease Pack will contain 6 Draft Boosters, 1 foil, year-stamped Rare or Mythic Rare, and 1 Spindown die.
Draft Boosters / Booster Display
Draft Boosters are designed to draft a deck and play with a group of friends in epic 2-player battles. Every box contains hidden treasure, with 1 Treasure Trove Artifact Box Topper card featuring exclusive Borderless alt-art.
Bundle: Gift Edition
Dive head-first into The Lost Caverns of Ixalan with this deluxe bundle! Each Bundle: Gift Edition includes 1 Collector Booster, 8 Set Boosters, 1 Universe Beyond - Jurassic World Collection Traditional Foil card and more! Releases Dec 8, 2023.
Bundle
Face an adventure like never before! Bundles are the best way to get your collection off the ground and contain 8 Set Boosters, 1 Universes Beyond - Jurassic World Collection card, 1 Bundle-exclusive, alt-art Traditional Foil card and much more.
Jurassic World Franchise © 2023 Universal City Studios and Amblin Entertainment, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
ANCIENT POWER
Rise above the rest with the power to wield the unimaginable. Neon Ink can be found on cards like Mana Crypt.
