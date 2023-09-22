Skip to main content
The Lost Caverns of Ixalan

THE LOST CAVERNS OF IXALAN PRODUCT LINEUP

Collector Boosters / Booster Display

When you dig into each Collector Booster, you’re guaranteed to find Traditional Foils, Rares and/or Mythics, and a Universes Beyond - Jurassic World Collection card depicting iconic characters and moments from the Jurassic World franchise.

Commander Decks

Battle your friends in a race to the hidden core! Experience Magic's most popular format with these ready to play decks, each containing 2 Foil Legendary cards, a 2-card Collector Booster Sample Pack and 10 never-before-seen Commander cards.

Set Boosters / Booster Display

Will you uncover treasure and glory or will your adventure spell certain doom? Set Boosters are specifically designed for a fun pack-opening experience with at least 1 Rare or Mythic Rare card and 1 shining foil treatment card in every pack.

Prerelease Packs

Attend a Prerelease event starting November 10th for your first chance to experience cards from the brand-new set! Each The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Prerelease Pack will contain 6 Draft Boosters, 1 foil, year-stamped Rare or Mythic Rare, and 1 Spindown die.

Draft Boosters / Booster Display

Draft Boosters are designed to draft a deck and play with a group of friends in epic 2-player battles. Every box contains hidden treasure, with 1 Treasure Trove Artifact Box Topper card featuring exclusive Borderless alt-art.

Bundle: Gift Edition

Dive head-first into The Lost Caverns of Ixalan with this deluxe bundle! Each Bundle: Gift Edition includes 1 Collector Booster, 8 Set Boosters, 1 Universe Beyond - Jurassic World Collection Traditional Foil card and more! Releases Dec 8, 2023.

Bundle

Face an adventure like never before! Bundles are the best way to get your collection off the ground and contain 8 Set Boosters, 1 Universes Beyond - Jurassic World Collection card, 1 Bundle-exclusive, alt-art Traditional Foil card and much more.

Jurassic World Franchise © 2023 Universal City Studios and Amblin Entertainment, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

ANCIENT POWER

Rise above the rest with the power to wield the unimaginable. Neon Ink can be found on cards like Mana Crypt.

ILLUMINATE YOUR WAY

Discover the electrifying energy of modern art with Cosmium Neon Ink! Marvel in each intricate detail as the prehistoric world comes to life in the vibrant glow of this Borderless Cavern of Souls.

AN UNTAMED BEAUTY

Hold a piece of the park with the apex predator that brings both awe and terror: Indominus Rex, Alpha. Embark on the thrilling adventure of your lifetime alongside this genetically engineered predator in all of its stunning detail.

WORTHY OF THE GODS

Unleash the mystic power of Ixalan with Showcase frames on cards like Ojer Axonil, Deepest Might/Temple of Power. Each god on Ixalan will be honored with these intricate depictions that are worthy of the divine!

Oct 20
The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Story
Oct 24 - Nov 1
Card Previews
Nov 10 - 16
Prerelease Events
Nov 14
MTG Arena Release
Nov 17
The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Release Date
Nov 17 - 19
Open House

