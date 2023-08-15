Wilds of Eldraine
WILDS OF ELDRAINE PRODUCT LINEUP
Collector Boosters / Booster Display
Hot and fresh out of the oven, this batch of Collector Boosters is a feast fit for a royal! Along with the guaranteed Rares, Traditional Foils, and Extended-Art card, these booster contain at least 3 special Borderless cards to spice things up.
Set Boosters / Booster Display
Set Boosters are specifically designed for a fun pack-opening experience, with at least 1 Rare or Mythic Rare card and at least 1 card with a shining foil treatment in every pack. Every Wilds of Eldraine Set Booster contains at least 1 Borderless card.
Commander Decks
Join Tegwyll in his quest for power in the High Fae court or venture into the Wilds with Syr Ellivere’s loyal woodland creature squires. Both decks are ready to play right out of the box. Battle your friends in Magic’s most popular multiplayer format.
Prerelease Packs
The best way to build a Sealed deck right out of the box—the Wilds of Eldraine Prerelease Pack contains 6 Wilds of Eldraine Draft Boosters, 1 Traditional Foil year-stamped Rare or Mythic Rare card from the main set, 1 spindown life counter and more.
Draft Boosters / Booster Display
Draft Boosters are designed to draft a deck and play with friends; everyone grabs 3 packs and passes them around to pick cards. Add some lands and you're ready for epic 2-player battles. Every Draft Booster contains at least 1 Borderless card.
Bundle
Your next adventure awaits! This Wilds of Eldraine Bundle contains 8 Wilds of Eldraine Set Boosters, plus 1 Traditional Foil card with Bundle-exclusive alternate-art, 1 oversized Spindown life counter, 1 card storage box, and other goodies.
Starter Kit
Everything you need to play your first game of Magic: The Gathering! Learn the essentials or teach your friends and family with the included Play Guide booklet, then enter the fray with two pre-built 60-card decks - Day of the Dragon and Backup Beatdown.
WISH ON THESE ENCHANTING TALES
Is it a wizard-induced sleep, or did we just fall in love? Some of Magic's favorite enchantments are back in the beautiful Eldraine style, like Doubling Season. Find one Enchanting Tale in each pack!
