Arlinn Kord

ARLINN KORD

Arlinn Kord was a teenager when she first succumbed to the primal call of the werewolf inside her. For years she attempted to hide what she was, but after becoming a Planeswalker she discovered the power to control her transformations. Now, she has become an ambassador and protector of her kind, using her ability to walk among both humans and werewolves as an avenue to broker a tentative peace.

