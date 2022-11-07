Free-spirited, impulsive, and incredibly powerful, Chandra Nalaar is still growing into the hero she is destined to become. The art of conjuring fire comes to her naturally and, when faced with a challenge, she tends to act first and think later. Chandra believes that everyone deserves the freedom to make their own choices. In fact, she’s almost incapable of standing aside when confronted by oppression. While her heart is in the right place, sometimes Chandra’s hot-headed nature compounds the problems she attempts to solve—but the occasional misstep is not nearly enough to quench her passion, optimism, and smart-mouthed levity.