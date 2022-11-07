Skip to main content
Magic The Gathering Logo

Chandra Nalaar

CHANDRA NALAAR

"Spontaneous combustion is a myth. If you burst into flame, someone wanted you to. "

Free-spirited, impulsive, and incredibly powerful, Chandra Nalaar is still growing into the hero she is destined to become. The art of conjuring fire comes to her naturally and, when faced with a challenge, she tends to act first and think later. Chandra believes that everyone deserves the freedom to make their own choices. In fact, she’s almost incapable of standing aside when confronted by oppression. While her heart is in the right place, sometimes Chandra’s hot-headed nature compounds the problems she attempts to solve—but the occasional misstep is not nearly enough to quench her passion, optimism, and smart-mouthed levity.

EXPLORE THE LORE

Take off on your next adventure with stories from across the Magic multiverse!

MAGIC STORY
We use necessary cookies to allow our site to function correctly and collect anonymous session data. Necessary cookies can be opted out through your browser settings. We also use optional cookies to personalize content and ads, provide social media features and analyze web traffic. By clicking “OK, I agree,” you consent to optional cookies. (Learn more about cookies)