Dack Fayden is a human mage from Drakeston, a village on the plane of Fiora. As a youth, Dack and his friend Marsh were adept mages who excelled at their abilities but lacked judgment. One night, their genius got the best of them and they picked a fight with brutes, resulting in the death of Marsh. In that moment, Dack’s spark ignited and he became a Planeswalker—and the greatest thief in the Multiverse.
Dack Fayden
"Some treasures aren't worth finding, let alone stealing."
