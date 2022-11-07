Skip to main content
Magic The Gathering Logo

Dack Fayden

DACK FAYDEN

"Some treasures aren't worth finding, let alone stealing."

Dack Fayden is a human mage from Drakeston, a village on the plane of Fiora. As a youth, Dack and his friend Marsh were adept mages who excelled at their abilities but lacked judgment. One night, their genius got the best of them and they picked a fight with brutes, resulting in the death of Marsh. In that moment, Dack’s spark ignited and he became a Planeswalker—and the greatest thief in the Multiverse.

EXPLORE THE LORE

Take off on your next adventure with stories from across the Magic multiverse!

MAGIC STORY
We use necessary cookies to allow our site to function correctly and collect anonymous session data. Necessary cookies can be opted out through your browser settings. We also use optional cookies to personalize content and ads, provide social media features and analyze web traffic. By clicking “OK, I agree,” you consent to optional cookies. (Learn more about cookies)