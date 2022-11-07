Dakkon Blackblade

The most reliable account of Dakkon’s story describes him as a warrior and master blacksmith whose prowess drew the attention of a demon Planeswalker called Geyadrone Dihada. Sensing the Ember of his unignited Spark, she offered to make him a Planeswalker if he would forge her a soul-drinking sword. Dakkon agreed, and for ten years he worked tirelessly, quenching the sword again and again in the blood of his slaves. When the weapon was complete, Dihada returned to claim it. She kept her word, igniting Dakkon’s Spark and unlocking his power as a Planeswalker. However, she quickly betrayed him by absorbing his shadow (and his soul) into the blade.