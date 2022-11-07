A plane of perpetual renaissance, Fiora's beautiful cities are known across the Multiverse for their breathtaking architecture and the ingenuity of their inventors. Despite its scenic vistas, Fiora is one of the most dangerous planes a Planeswalker can visit. Every sleeve hides a dagger, every smile a lie. In the capital of Fiora—Paliano, the High City—murder and subterfuge are common. Here, the fine print has fine print. Beneath the thin veil of civility, political factions and ruthless thugs vie for control of Paliano. Those who sit in the legislative seats of the High City control the vote, and the laws issued from Paliano mystically bind the populace. Planeswalkers travelling to Fiora should note that murder, manslaughter, and violence have never been outlawed—in fact, they are tools utilized by politicians on a regular basis.

Outside of Paliano, the populace lives in smaller towns run by local government. Although they are not directly involved in the schemes of Paliano, the towns are still rife with corruption and back-alley dealings. The massacre of Drakestown is a grim reminder of this truth. Although far from the High City and bordering the wilderness, everyone was viciously murdered here years ago, their lives lost to an unknown scheme. The expansive wilderness also remains unexplored. The explorer Selvala was one of the first to travel the frontier, trying to find the world beyond the debauchery of nobles. Although the magic of the High City still dictates a citizen's actions, deep in the ancient forests, there is a promise of peace, for a reprieve from the backstabbing—and frontstabbing—of Fioran politics.