Garruk is a towering mountain of a man who turned his back on civilization long ago, preferring a solitary life in the wilds. A tenacious hunter and tracker, Garruk can be a brutal and unforgiving enemy of those who threaten the wilderness he loves. He shares an intuitive connection with beasts, often enlisting them as allies and magically enhancing their size, strength, and ferocity.
GARRUK WILDSPEAKER
"The predator knows the true way of the world. Life is conflict. Only the strong survive."
