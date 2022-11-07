Skip to main content
Magic The Gathering Logo

Geyadrone Dihada

Dihada was a conqueror – devious, power-hungry, and untrustworthy. She used her shapeshifting abilities to manipulate those around her, often laying the groundwork of her plans many years in advance. When at a disadvantage, she was quick to bargain, and quicker still to betray her word once she gained an advantage. If her motivations were deeper than pure greed and lust for power, she kept them well hidden from history.

EXPLORE THE LORE

Take off on your next adventure with stories from across the Magic multiverse!

MAGIC STORY
We use necessary cookies to allow our site to function correctly and collect anonymous session data. Necessary cookies can be opted out through your browser settings. We also use optional cookies to personalize content and ads, provide social media features and analyze web traffic. By clicking “OK, I agree,” you consent to optional cookies. (Learn more about cookies)