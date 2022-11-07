Geyadrone Dihada

Dihada was a conqueror – devious, power-hungry, and untrustworthy. She used her shapeshifting abilities to manipulate those around her, often laying the groundwork of her plans many years in advance. When at a disadvantage, she was quick to bargain, and quicker still to betray her word once she gained an advantage. If her motivations were deeper than pure greed and lust for power, she kept them well hidden from history.