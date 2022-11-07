A renowned Warrior Poet from Ixalan, Huatli is a master of mounted warfarewith the ability to summon dinosaur alliesand lead them in devastating cavalry strikes. After spending many years trapped on her home plane by a magical artifact, Huatli was only recently freed to explore her powers as a Planeswalker. However, she has already proven her courage and prowess defending the innocent from some of the Multiverse’s deadliest threats. Huatli hopes to return home with stories of a larger universethat will enrich the lives of her people on Ixalan.