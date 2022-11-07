Kaito Shizuki is a master ninja who augments his skills as an infiltrator with innate telekinetic powers. He pursues a personal agenda of technological progress on his home plane of Kamigawa, determined to make the world a better place for himself and his family. Kaito is a risk-taker at heart and despite his childhood friendship with Kamigawa’s empress, he has no qualms about breaking rules or flouting authority to accomplish his goals.