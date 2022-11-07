For many hundreds of years, Kamigawa's denizens peacefully worshipped the spirits of their world. Then suddenly their gods attacked, forcing the world into brutal war.

Reminiscent of sengoku-era Japan, this plane contains two symbiotic worlds: the utsushiyo, or material realm, and the kakuriyo, or kami spirit realm. Each kami was a divinity, and the way to happiness was to honor these gods and live by their ways. The inhabitants of Kamigawa were content with this life of devotion. Then the unimaginable happened. Their gods turned on them.

Slowly at first, the kami began to take form in the material world. Some scholars believed they were delivering a message or a warning. But their appearance was so alien and surreal, no true meaning could be discerned.

Meanwhile, the plane's most powerful warlord, the daimyo Takeshi Konda, ruled over the Towabara Plains from his stronghold at Eiganjo. Even as his armies and samurai secured more territory in Konda's name, the kami manifested in ever-greater numbers.

Then came the night that changed Kamigawa forever. A few miles from Eiganjo Castle, the kami set upon the town of Reito. Scores of spirit-world monstrosities swept through the town, killing nearly every living thing. Hundreds were slain and few survived. The Kami War had begun. Over the next twenty years, spirits of every shape and size would descend on the plains, ravaging everything in their path.

Throughout this siege, Konda remained within his stronghold, mysteriously safe from harm.

Kamigawa's people wondered why the kami betrayed them, even as they fought for survival. What had they done wrong?

In truth, it was the proud daimyo Konda who had begun the war. With aid from moonfolk allies, Konda kidnapped a kami to secure his own power and immortality. This outraged the great O-Kagachi, kami of all things, igniting an ire that would claim countless lives.

Only Konda's daughter Michiko and a stolen kami—an entity who calls herself Kyodai—have any hope of placating the kami and restoring a fragile peace to the land.