Kaya Cassir

Kaya is an unconventional assassin for hire who kills ghosts for a living. She can phase her body into the spirit realm, allowing her to pass through solid objects and interact with ethereal beings. Though Kaya claims money is all that matters to her, she never takes a contract unless she believes the target deserves their fate. Kaya loves the freedom of being a Planeswalker and avoids commitments that tie her down. Yet no matter how often she tries to walk away from other peoples’ problems, her penchant for grudging heroism always ends up drawing her back in.

