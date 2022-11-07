Koth of the Hammer is a freedom fighter waging war against an extra-planar evil that conquered his native plane. Though his cause appears lost, he refuses to abandon the remnants of his people. He continues to fight against overwhelming odds, burying foes beneath avalanches of stone or incinerating them in rivers of molten lava, hoping to protect survivors and punish the monsters who destroyed his home.
Koth
"If there can be no victory, then I will fight forever."
