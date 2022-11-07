Nahiri is bold, fearless, and unpredictable. Though she is several thousand years old, she spent much of that time in stasis and has retained a youthful quality that her ancient contemporaries like Teferi or Sorin do not. Nahiri has frequently set aside traveling the Multiverse for the greater good of her homeland. This may be because the Kor (and many of the denizens of Zendikar) are known for their adventurous spirit and lifestyles, making Planeswalking less of a novelty for Nahiri than it might be for a native to another plane.