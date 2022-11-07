Nissa Revane is a powerful elven animist capable of awakening the land itself to fight at her side. Her innate connection to the primal magic of the Multiverse gives her profound respect for all life and the systems that support it. Despite her kind and soft-spoken demeanor, she fights both fiercely and relentlessly to defend the natural world wherever it is threatened.
NISSA REVANE
"Life grows everywhere. My kin merely find those places where it grows strongest."
