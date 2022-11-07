Skip to main content
Magic The Gathering Logo

NISSA REVANE

"Life grows everywhere. My kin merely find those places where it grows strongest."

Nissa Revane is a powerful elven animist capable of awakening the land itself to fight at her side. Her innate connection to the primal magic of the Multiverse gives her profound respect for all life and the systems that support it. Despite her kind and soft-spoken demeanor, she fights both fiercely and relentlessly to defend the natural world wherever it is threatened.

EXPLORE THE LORE

Take off on your next adventure with stories from across the Magic multiverse!

MAGIC STORY
We use necessary cookies to allow our site to function correctly and collect anonymous session data. Necessary cookies can be opted out through your browser settings. We also use optional cookies to personalize content and ads, provide social media features and analyze web traffic. By clicking “OK, I agree,” you consent to optional cookies. (Learn more about cookies)