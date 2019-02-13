RAVNICA

Ravnica's vast, worldwide cityscape is a patchwork of grand halls, decrepit slums, and ancient ruins, with layer upon layer of stonework—and guild maneuverings.

Of the world's countless civic centers, one looms large above all others: the City of Ravnica, a metropolis so vast that its name has long since become synonymous with the entire plane. It is here, amid the mazes of streets and towering Gothic spires, that Ravnica's guilds vie for power.

Each of the ten guilds has mastered two of the five colors of mana, resulting in dramatically different cultural identities and functions.

The military guild of Boros (red-white) believes righteousness is fire, shining with the light of justice. The dragon-led Izzet (blue-red) fuses elemental magic and technology, making its members the undisputed masters of innovation.

The exclusive members of Selesnya (green-white) honor selflessness, nurturing, and spiritual congregation—while outsiders see them as brainwashed nature cultists. The death-worshiping Golgari guild (black-green) controls a vast undead army and labor force in the city's underbelly. Secretive House Dimir (blue-black) fuels ghost stories of necromancer advisors, phantasmal assassins, and black horrors slithering in the sewers.

Orzhov (white-black) is a rigid hierarchy of pomp and ritual, slaves to deals and coin. Gruul (red-green) is the guild of beggars, gangs, and raiding parties, all driven by base urges and instinct.

The Azorius Senate (white-blue) are the primary lawmakers on Ravnica, in contrast to the demon-led Rakdos (black-red), who delight in thrill-killing and pleasure-seeking. Amid all this politics and chaos, the researchers of the Simic Combine (green-blue) work industriously to maintain nature, even modifying it to survive.

The power of each guild had been kept in check by an ancient agreement known as the Guildpact. But as this agreement dissolves, conflict once again flares.

LEGENDARY CREATURES

ISPERIA, SUPREME JUDGE

While wise and just, the sphinx Isperia values her privacy. That's why it was so tough to convince her to become guildmaster of the Azorius Senate. However, she finally stepped up when it became apparent that Ravnica needed to be brought to order, for the protection of all.

GUILDS

AZORIUS SENATE

Dedicated to establishing social regulations for everyone, Azorius strives to bring order to the chaos of Ravnica's streets. Its human have come to function as intermediaries between the citizens and the laws of the senate, educating the compliant—and restraining the rebellious.

CREATURE RACES

VEDALKEN

Constituting much of the Simic and Azorius guilds, Vedalken enjoy any challenge that lets them showcase their intellect. From deciphering Azorius statutes and droning proclamations to encoding the perfect subspecies for Simic cross hybridization, vedalken seek out any mental challenge.

PLANESWALKER VISITORS

JACE BELEREN

A prodigy with a sometimes dangerous appetite for knowledge, Jace’s skills in illusion, mind-reading, and memory modification are nearly limitless as a Planeswalker.

