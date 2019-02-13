RAVNICA
Ravnica's vast, worldwide cityscape is a patchwork of grand halls, decrepit slums, and ancient ruins, with layer upon layer of stonework—and guild maneuverings.
Of the world's countless civic centers, one looms large above all others: the City of Ravnica, a metropolis so vast that its name has long since become synonymous with the entire plane. It is here, amid the mazes of streets and towering Gothic spires, that Ravnica's guilds vie for power.
Each of the ten guilds has mastered two of the five colors of mana, resulting in dramatically different cultural identities and functions.
The military guild of Boros (red-white) believes righteousness is fire, shining with the light of justice. The dragon-led Izzet (blue-red) fuses elemental magic and technology, making its members the undisputed masters of innovation.
The exclusive members of Selesnya (green-white) honor selflessness, nurturing, and spiritual congregation—while outsiders see them as brainwashed nature cultists. The death-worshiping Golgari guild (black-green) controls a vast undead army and labor force in the city's underbelly. Secretive House Dimir (blue-black) fuels ghost stories of necromancer advisors, phantasmal assassins, and black horrors slithering in the sewers.
Orzhov (white-black) is a rigid hierarchy of pomp and ritual, slaves to deals and coin. Gruul (red-green) is the guild of beggars, gangs, and raiding parties, all driven by base urges and instinct.
The Azorius Senate (white-blue) are the primary lawmakers on Ravnica, in contrast to the demon-led Rakdos (black-red), who delight in thrill-killing and pleasure-seeking. Amid all this politics and chaos, the researchers of the Simic Combine (green-blue) work industriously to maintain nature, even modifying it to survive.
The power of each guild had been kept in check by an ancient agreement known as the Guildpact. But as this agreement dissolves, conflict once again flares.
LEGENDARY CREATURES
While wise and just, the sphinx Isperia values her privacy. That's why it was so tough to convince her to become guildmaster of the Azorius Senate. However, she finally stepped up when it became apparent that Ravnica needed to be brought to order, for the protection of all.
Leading the guild from a position of luxurious comfort, the Obzedat seeks only to increase the guild’s wealth. They have managed to cheat mortality, retaining consciousness (and greed) beyond death. Appointment to this counsel is all but unheard of, as the Obzedat is not known for sharing its power.
This shapeshifter is guildmaster of the House of Dimir and uses his power to secretly place sleeper agents in strategic positions throughout all of the guilds of Ravnica. Valuing information and secrecy above all else, Lazav weaves plots within plots.
Guildmaster of the Izzet League, Niv-Mizzet lives only to increase his supreme knowledge. Directing all experiments throughout the guild, he values results over success, accepting and even anticipating that experiments will end in gloriously unpredictable ways.
Rakdos rules all those who embrace carnal freedom over the constant struggle, overbearing rules, and guilds of Ravnica. Caring nothing for politics, Rakdos remains deep within his guildhall, amid constant celebration. He encourages depravity and entertainment at any cost.
This massive, powerful, and dimwitted cyclops is guildmaster of the Gruul clans—and remains so by defeating all challengers who dare stand in his way. Promising freedom from rigid civilization, he carves out territory from abandoned districts, amassing an eager, unruly following along the way.
Eager to lead from battle, the archangel Aurelia is an inspiration to all the Boros Legion. Her rise to guildmaster was swift and precise, exactly like Boros enforcement. She ensures constant (if overbearing) patrols, which are often the only form of protection the unguilded citizens of Ravnica have.
From deep in Vitu-Ghazi, Trostani leads the Selesnya in creating the perfect community of caring uniformity. All are welcome in this spiritual conclave, which values the collective over the individual. But she doesn’t just rely on her community message. She’s growing an army to defend it, too.
When the merfolk were discovered in the deep oceans beneath Ravnica, Zegana was appointed their representative. Under the protection of the Simic Combine, Zegana works to advance evolution, protect the merfolk, and preserve what’s left of Ravnica’s wilderness.
GUILDS
Dedicated to establishing social regulations for everyone, Azorius strives to bring order to the chaos of Ravnica's streets. Its human have come to function as intermediaries between the citizens and the laws of the senate, educating the compliant—and restraining the rebellious.
These humans share a unifying ambition to improve their lives. All recruits start at the bottom, and with dedication, they quickly climb the ranks. Orzhov is all about advancement and power.
The most unassuming, average citizens often turn out to be Dimir agents. They seek power, but avoid the spotlight. With a keen knack for deception and manipulation, these humans form many isolated and incredibly secretive cells across Ravnica.
Eager to invent a way to improve life, humans of the Izzet use their intelligence and imagination to construct elaborate experiments. Unmatched by even Niv-Mizzet, humans are still the main force driving the advancement of Izzet's grand works.
The humans of Rakdos Cult see Ravnica’s future as nothing but cruel death waiting for all—and they eagerly charge forward toward that end. Living devoid of fear or common sense, they live purely to fulfill their own pleasure, cause mayhem, and demonstrate the frailty of life.
These dedicated farmers commit themselves to perpetuating the growth cycle and supplying food to any who desire it. Using ingenuity and a naturally commanding nature, they use large swarms of zombies and animated plants to assist them in continuing the cycle of life.
The savage and unkempt humans of the Gruul Clans join for social freedom and release from the frustrations of civilization. With a penchant for cunning, they often make skilled hunters and respected shaman.
Courageous in battle and tenacious in pursuit, humans join the Boros Legion to pursue a vision of what they think Ravnica should be: a peaceful place for all. To make that vision a reality, they use their combined might to deal with every single issue perceived as a threat, no matter how small.
The Selesnya guild believes itself to be the voice of Mat'Selesnya—a mysterious consciousness they believe to be the manifestation of nature itself. All within the guild are considered mouthpieces of that singular voice, and they seek to expand their guild by evangelizing their message and adding members.
There is a balance to nature, and the humans who join the Simic Combine strive every day to achieve that harmony with the natural forces of Ravnica. They believe respectful understanding and open-mindedness is the sole way for species to adapt to growing urban threats.
CREATURE RACES
Constituting much of the Simic and Azorius guilds, Vedalken enjoy any challenge that lets them showcase their intellect. From deciphering Azorius statutes and droning proclamations to encoding the perfect subspecies for Simic cross hybridization, vedalken seek out any mental challenge.
Goblins do many of the lower-laboratory assistant jobs in the Izzet guild. That’s because goblins make the perfect test subjects: resilient, plentiful, and seldom smart enough to object. Those wise enough to avoid Izzet often join Boros instead, eager to prove their worth despite their small stature.
Making up much of the Golgari guild, the Golgari zombies have accumulated their own fungal growths over the years. The zombies of the Rakdos are devoid of fungus, but undoubtedly missing a few limbs—evidence of their part in the many depraved works of their cult.
Primarily allegiant to the Boros, some angels have become dissatisfied with the strict militaristic orders of the guild. Some leave to protect the guildless and downtrodden of Ravnica. Still others find their way to the Orzhov, where they quickly rise in power and rank in that church of deals.
This is the catchall term for the numerous mutant hybrid combinations of the simic. While krasis vary wildly in appearance, their power comes from utilizing only the superior parts of each creature, mixed with simic cross-hybridization.
PLANESWALKER VISITORS
A prodigy with a sometimes dangerous appetite for knowledge, Jace’s skills in illusion, mind-reading, and memory modification are nearly limitless as a Planeswalker.
This artificer’s body is enhanced by the magical alloy etherium. Enslaved by one Planeswalker and mind-wasted by another, he continues to seek perfection of body and mind.
Beautiful, cunning, and ambitious to a fault, Liliana Vess is quietly becoming one of the Multiverse’s most magnetic dangers. She wields the blackest of magic: necromancy.
This beast summoner was cursed by fellow planewalker Liliana Vess, tainting his green spells with black. Now he’s a predator on the hunt for brutal revenge.
Vraska is the Gorgon assassin of the Golgari guild. A mysterious Planeswalker, she summons shadowy accomplices and collects petrified “trophies” from her travels.
This self-sufficient orphan trusts creatures more than authority. Rather than slaying beasts, as many Gruul warriors do, he summons and controls them.
This purveyor of white magic values loyalty, justice, and honor. Once tasked with apprehending Chandra Nalaar, he and the fire mage have now become unlikely allies.
This brilliant, daring mage is master of lightning storms. Both talented and loyal, he was used by his own guild, the Izzet. But Ral never gives up without a fight…
CARD SETS
Ravnica is one vast megalopolis—a patchwork of grand halls, decrepit slums, and ancient ruins. Of the world's countless civic centers, one looms above all: the City of Ravnica, where the world’s guilds vie for power and control. Which guild will you choose?
Guildpact continues the story of the sprawling megacity of Ravnica and introduces three more guilds. Add the mad scientists of Izzet, the banker priests of Orzhov, and the angry anarchists of Gruul to the mix, and things are about to get even more interesting. Which guild will you choose?
Trouble is brewing on Ravnica. Followers of the demon Rakdos live for instant gratification and nonstop hedonism. The Simic are tinkering with a primordial creature that threatens the very existence of the great city. Lawmages of the Azorius enlist spectral help to deal with the situation. Which guild will you choose?
Ravnica: the metropolis of the Multiverse. Though the Guildpact spell has been broken, the ten guilds live on in this city-covered plane. Five of them lie within. Choose your allegiance carefully, Planeswalker.
Tensions build on the city-world of Ravnica, where guilds vie to outsmart their opponents and further their own agendas. Compete with five guilds, 249 black-bordered cards, and the occasional premium card.
A massive puzzle spans the city-world of Ravnica, and all ten guilds race to be the first to crack the mystery. Rumors abound that whoever navigates the maze of clues could command world-shaking power. Will your guild take the prize?
