Rowan Kenrith and her brother Will are unique in the Multiverse, the only Planeswalkers known to share a Spark. Wherever one goes, the other must follow. Trained as a knight, she uses electrical magic to charge her blade with arcane energy or to trap, stun, or shock her opponents. Rowan’s ambition drives to eclipse her royal parents’ accomplishments and achieve greatness as a hero in her own right.