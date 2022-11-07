Sorin Markov is a powerful vampire and one of the oldest surviving Planeswalkers in the Multiverse. Born over 7,000 years ago, he lorded over his home plane of Innistrad for millennia, preserving the balance between humanity and the monsters who prey upon them. Though often arrogant and sometimes cruel, Sorin feels a sense of responsibility to the Multiverse that has driven him to become an unlikely protector to many planes over the course of his long life.