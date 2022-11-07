The Wanderer is a cypher, a traveling swordswoman of incredible skill whose identity and motives are shrouded in mystery. Hiding her features behind a wide-brimmed hat, she appears without warning to aid in a battle or defend the innocent, only to disappear just as suddenly without explanation. Only a select few individuals know the truth: the Wanderer is the lost empress of Kamigawa, seeking a way to finally return home for good.