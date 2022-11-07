Skip to main content
Magic The Gathering Logo

The Wanderer

The Wanderer is a cypher, a traveling swordswoman of incredible skill whose identity and motives are shrouded in mystery. Hiding her features behind a wide-brimmed hat, she appears without warning to aid in a battle or defend the innocent, only to disappear just as suddenly without explanation. Only a select few individuals know the truth: the Wanderer is the lost empress of Kamigawa, seeking a way to finally return home for good.

EXPLORE THE LORE

Take off on your next adventure with stories from across the Magic multiverse!

MAGIC STORY
We use necessary cookies to allow our site to function correctly and collect anonymous session data. Necessary cookies can be opted out through your browser settings. We also use optional cookies to personalize content and ads, provide social media features and analyze web traffic. By clicking “OK, I agree,” you consent to optional cookies. (Learn more about cookies)