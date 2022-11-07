Skip to main content
VENSER

Venser is a brilliant inventor able to think fast on his feet. He wields blue and white magic, building unique and powerful artifacts with an emphasis on teleportation. Venser’s talent eventually ignited his spark, making him a Planeswalker and giving him direct access to the planes beyond the boundaries of Dominaria. Relying on his knowledge of artifice and teleportation, Venser now travels the universe, satisfying his boundless curiosity of all things mechanical along the way.

