Vivien Reid is a magical archer who wants to honor the lessons of her home plane. She is the last survivor of Skalla, a plane where advocates of progress and guardians of nature failed to find balance. She works tirelessly to ensure that her peoples’ mistakes are not repeated elsewhere in the Multiverse. She considers herself a conservationist and has a strong connection to wild animals. Her magical weapon, the Arkbow, is able to preserve the life force of dying beasts and summon powerful spirit incarnations to do battle.