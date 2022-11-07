Long ago, Wrenn was a dryad who protected a vast forest on an unknown plane. When a malevolent force tried to burn her forest to the ground, Wrenn absorbed the inferno into her own body. Unable to contain the blaze alone, she was nearly incinerated and her Planeswalker Spark ignited. Barely clinging to life on a strange plane, she merged with a nearby tree in a last act of desperation. To her surprise, she and her new host discovered that together they could control the fire. Now, Wrenn travels the Multiverse in search of a way to rid herself of the fire forever and finally return home.