XENAGOS

"Why pray to the gods, who feed on your worship? Dissolve your illusions and see the true nature of things."

For the satyrs of the Skola Valley on Theros, pleasure, revelry, and mischief are virtues of the highest regard. Xenagos is the epitome of these ideals. While he does not rule the satyrs, Xenagos savors his role as de facto revelry host. When his Planeswalker spark ignited, he was excited to bring his boisterous, carefree hedonism to distant planes. His goal was to discover all the pleasures of the Multiverse … but what he found instead was disillusionment.

