MOMIR BASIC FORMAT
Why Play This Format?
- A fun and casual format!
- Every turn is completely unique with randomized Magic creatures to help you win!
- Can be found on Magic Online and MTG Arena.
Different Ways to Play
MTG Arena
Try your hand at Magic: The Gathering through tutorials and a digital game you can take on the go. MTG Arena is free and available on mobile or desktop.
MTGO
Celebrating twenty years strong! Magic: The Gathering Online allows you to collect cards, build decks, and duel other players with the widest array of cards and formats available.
Play Rules/Modifiers
A battle of strategic wits, this format plays with decks of lands (Plains, Island, Swamp, Mountain, Forest) and one single card: Momir Vig.
Each turn players discard a basic land to Momir Vig and get a random creature from throughout Magic's history! Discover a Magic creature you've never seen before! Players begin the game with with 24 life. This format can be found on Magic Online with occasional variants of the format on MTG Arena.
- 60 basic lands
- 1 Momir Vig Simic Visionary Avatar