30th Anniversary Edition is nearly here. Ahead of going on sale November 28, we have additional details on how to be part of this once-in-30-years collectible.

Want to know more about 30th Anniversary Edition? You can learn more about this collectible now.

Ordering for 30th Anniversary Edition kicks off at 9 a.m. PT on November 28 at 30thEdition.wizards.com. This collectible is very limited, so you must be online at that time if you want to get your copy. Carts will be limited to five displays per order. If you wish to purchase more, you may re-enter the queue after completing your order (while supplies last).

Shipping on all orders is free everywhere 30th Anniversary Edition is shipped. For a full list of regions 30th Anniversary Edition can ship to (and a list of stores), as well as more information about shipping, check the 30th Anniversary Edition FAQ.

All items are expected to ship two to three weeks after the following dates:

North American stores: November 28, 2022

European and UK stores: January 27, 2023

Asia-Pacific stores: January 27, 2023

So, head to 30thEdition.wizards.com on November 28 at 9 a.m. PT to order your packs of 30th Anniversary Edition.