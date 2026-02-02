Chaos Vault is where we like to try new approaches to how a Secret Lair drop is offered. This time, you're going to see a lot of the same drop at a lot of different prices. This is very much on purpose; we promise! All Prints Charming listings, including non-foil and foil editions, offer the same drop at every price point. The only difference between listings is the price, and higher-priced options do not include anything extra.

Prints Charming brings a woodblock-inspired, storybook take to Lorwyn-Shadowmoor's ever-shifting world from artists Kathleen Neeley, Roman Klonek, Pedro Oyarbide, and Sophy Hollington.

And if you're curious about these cards, Prints Charming is available now on MagicSecretLair.com. See you there!

Prints Charming

Contents:

1x Nature's Lore

1x Skyshroud Claim

1x Wood Elves

1x Dryad Arbor

Price*:

Non-foil: $9.99 USD/$19.99 USD/$29.99 USD/$34.99 USD/$39.99 USD

Foil: $19.99 USD/$29.99 USD/$39.99 USD/$44.99 USD/$49.99 USD

*All Prints Charming listings, including non-foil and foil editions, contain the exact same cards and contents at every price point. The only difference between listings is the price. Higher-priced listings do not include anything extra.