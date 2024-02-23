Welcome to Valley, the bucolic and vibrant home to the animalfolk of Bloomburrow, Magic's first all-animal plane. It’s a place where big adventures await even the smallest who are bold, inquisitive, and heroic, while those with more homespun and peaceable yearnings can enjoy the tranquil life.

But peace is endangered in Valley as the delicate balance of nature is threatened, and the elemental calamity beasts and the Great-Night Owl imperil the lives of its inhabitants.

The animalfolk will have to band together to defend their homes.

Led by Mabel, a mousefolk mother and reluctant hero, a party will strike out to investigate what has befallen a neighboring town.

Along the way, they'll be joined by a remarkable companion from a faraway land.

In Bloomburrow, stouthearted heroes and overwhelming calamity beasts will come face to face in a struggle to restore the delicate balance of the land.

Mabel, Heir to Cragflame Cragflame (Token) Lumra, Bellow of the Woods

Booster Fun Biodiversity with Guest Artists

From the seasonal to the pastoral, storybooks to notebooks, Booster Fun in Bloomburrow brings variety and collectability to the set.

The seasons are vital to the cycle of life in Valley, and they're all represented in the full-art seasonal basic lands.

Mountain (Full-Art Seasonal: Spring) Mountain (Full-Art Seasonal: Summer)

Mountain (Full-Art Seasonal: Autumn) Mountain (Full-Art Seasonal: Winter)

The showcase woodland treatment presents a fantastical storybook art style in frames that evoke the animalfolk of Bloomburrow, and five of these feature artwork from award-winning guest artist David Petersen.

Mabel, Heir to Cragflame

(Showcase Woodland)

Legendary artist Mitsuhiro Arita, whose work has made him one of the most popular illustrators of all time, brings his stunning talent to Bloomburrow through his borderless Lumra, Bellow of the Woods artwork that truly captures the primal and devastating power of the calamity beasts.

Lumra, Bellow of the Woods

(Showcase Borderless Mitsuhiro Arita)

You'll find more borderless cards thriving in the understory of Bloomburrow, including the borderless field notes treatment on select rare and mythic rare calamity beasts.

Lumra, Bellow of the Woods

(Borderless Field Notes)

Raised foil borderless anime cards bring even more diversity to the Booster Fun biome and are exclusive to Collector Boosters!

Mabel, Heir to Cragflame

(Borderless Anime)

And finally, the Imagine: Courageous Critters showcase treatment invites you to envision renowned Planeswalkers and creatures were they to visit the plane of Bloomburrow!

Bloomburrow Key Dates and Details

BLB Expansion Symbol

BLC Expansion Symbol BLC Expansion Symbol

SPG Expansion Symbol SPG Expansion Symbol

Bloomburrow Set Code: BLB

Bloomburrow Commander Set Code: BLC

Special Guests Set Code: SPG

Website: Bloomburrow

Preorder Now

Bloomburrow is available to preorder at your local game store, through online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.

Bloomburrow Play Booster Display

Bloomburrow Collector Booster Display

Bloomburrow Bundle

Bloomburrow Prerelease Pack

Animated Army (Red-Green) Family Matters (Blue-Red-White)

Peace Offering (Green-White-Blue) Squirreled Away (Black-Green)

Bloomburrow Starter Kit

Byrke, Long Ear of the Law

(Traditional Foil) Bria, Riptide Rogue

(Traditional Foil)

Bloomburrow Preview Events

Magic Story : July 2

: July 2 Debut and Previews Begin : July 9

: July 9 Card Image Gallery and Previews Complete : July 19

: July 19 MTG Arena Release : July 30

: July 30 Global Tabletop Release: August 2

Bloomburrow Gameplay Events

Prerelease at Your Local Game Store : July 26 – August 1

: July 26 – August 1 WPN Game Store Open House: August 2

Preorder Bloomburrow

You can preorder Bloomburrow now at your local game store, through online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold!