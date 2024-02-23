Bloomburrow key art featuring animalfolk heroes in a team in a fighting stance

Welcome to Valley, the bucolic and vibrant home to the animalfolk of Bloomburrow, Magic's first all-animal plane. It’s a place where big adventures await even the smallest who are bold, inquisitive, and heroic, while those with more homespun and peaceable yearnings can enjoy the tranquil life.

Bloomburrow art by Grady Frederick

But peace is endangered in Valley as the delicate balance of nature is threatened, and the elemental calamity beasts and the Great-Night Owl imperil the lives of its inhabitants.

A dark, misty form of an owl with wings outstretched rises into the sky

The animalfolk will have to band together to defend their homes.

Art by: Ryan Pancoast

Led by Mabel, a mousefolk mother and reluctant hero, a party will strike out to investigate what has befallen a neighboring town.

Mabel, Heir to Cragflame, art by Aurore Folny
Bloomburrow card art by Mark Zug
Art by: Mark Zug
Bloomburrow card art by Steve Prescott
Bloomburrow card art by Victor Adame Minguez
Bloomburrow card art by Justin Gerard

Along the way, they'll be joined by a remarkable companion from a faraway land.

Bloomburrow card art by Rudy Siswanto
Art by: Rudy Siswanto

In Bloomburrow, stouthearted heroes and overwhelming calamity beasts will come face to face in a struggle to restore the delicate balance of the land.

Booster Fun Biodiversity with Guest Artists

From the seasonal to the pastoral, storybooks to notebooks, Booster Fun in Bloomburrow brings variety and collectability to the set.

The seasons are vital to the cycle of life in Valley, and they're all represented in the full-art seasonal basic lands.

The showcase woodland treatment presents a fantastical storybook art style in frames that evoke the animalfolk of Bloomburrow, and five of these feature artwork from award-winning guest artist David Petersen.

Legendary artist Mitsuhiro Arita, whose work has made him one of the most popular illustrators of all time, brings his stunning talent to Bloomburrow through his borderless Lumra, Bellow of the Woods artwork that truly captures the primal and devastating power of the calamity beasts.

You'll find more borderless cards thriving in the understory of Bloomburrow, including the borderless field notes treatment on select rare and mythic rare calamity beasts.

Raised foil borderless anime cards bring even more diversity to the Booster Fun biome and are exclusive to Collector Boosters!

And finally, the Imagine: Courageous Critters showcase treatment invites you to envision renowned Planeswalkers and creatures were they to visit the plane of Bloomburrow!

Bloomburrow art by Justin Gerard
Art by: Justin Gerard

Bloomburrow Key Dates and Details

Bloomburrow set logo
Bloomburrow expansion symbol
BLB Expansion Symbol
Bloomburrow Commander expansion symbol
BLC Expansion Symbol
Special Guests expansion symbol
SPG Expansion Symbol

Bloomburrow Set Code: BLB

Bloomburrow Commander Set Code: BLC

Special Guests Set Code: SPG

Website: Bloomburrow

Preorder Now

Bloomburrow is available to preorder at your local game store, through online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.

Bloomburrow Preview Events

  • Magic Story: July 2
  • Debut and Previews Begin: July 9
  • Card Image Gallery and Previews Complete: July 19
  • MTG Arena Release: July 30
  • Global Tabletop Release: August 2

Bloomburrow Gameplay Events

  • Prerelease at Your Local Game Store: July 26 – August 1
  • WPN Game Store Open House: August 2

